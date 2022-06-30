FAB CBD Goes Big on July 4th Sale

During a popular week for celebrations and sales, FAB CBD offers 30% off site wide and two exciting new products.

MILWAUKEE, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The July 4th sale at FAB CBD has started! Along with some new product launches to celebrate this year, the popular CBD company is offering a 30% discount on all products, site wide. The newest product arrivals are at the top of many customers' lists, so take advantage of the sale while supplies last.

The FAB CBD July 4th sale runs June 30-July 5 and saves 30% with code FIREWORKS. (PRNewswire)

The FAB CBD July 4th sale has begun! Use code FIREWORKS for 30% off site wide now through July 5 .

Shop the July 4th Sale– 30% Off Storewide.

The new Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgel adds another impressive innovation to the FAB product line. A few things set this full spectrum capsule apart from what other brands are doing. First, it contains equal parts CBD, CBG, CBN, and CBC, which is almost unheard of in the current CBD market. Second, it is made with cassava root rather than gelatin, making the softgel accessible to vegetarians and vegans in addition to the rest of the population. Customers are raving about how easy the softgels are to swallow or to carry with them on the go, and they love having a taste-free option in their CBD regimen.

Shop the Complete Cannabinoid™ Softgels.

Another new product gracing the online shelves of the FAB CBD store is an unflavored CBD+CBG Oil. Previously only available in mint and citrus, this popular and potent 2400mg oil can now be experienced with the natural flavor of hemp. A sublimely balanced 1:1 ratio of CBD and CBG lead the way in this robust full spectrum blend, establishing a gold standard for tinctures in the CBD industry.

Shop the natural flavor CBD+CBG oil.

Some favorite items in the FAB lineup that are expected to fly off the shelves this July 4th include the ever-popular Anytime Gummies and Nighttime Gummies , as well as the 600mg Topical CBD Cream and an invigorating CBD Body Salve .

Since 2017, FAB CBD has been on a mission to support its customers through the creation of high-quality full-spectrum CBD products. The team at FAB CBD seeks to enable everyone to live a healthy lifestyle through innovation, science, and top-notch products.

Effective today, customers can shop all products for up to 30% off storewide. The sale lasts June 30 to July 5th, using the code: FIREWORKS.

Shop The Sale By Going To: https://fabcbd.com/pages/july-4th-sale

FAB CBD Logo (PRNewsfoto/FAB CBD) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FAB CBD