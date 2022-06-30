Liquidity and Capital Risk Webinar Set for July 20

COLLEGE PARK, Md., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Center for Financial Policy at the University of Maryland's Robert H. Smith School of Business, and Deloitte, will present a Liquidity and Capital Risk Webinar for financial professionals, from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

A panel of experts, including Maryland Smith Professor of the Practice and Executive-in-Residence Clifford Rossi, will discuss the global economy in its recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic while financial markets face major challenges from several sources: the worst inflationary period in 40 years, rapidly rising oil and commodity prices and interest rates, and war in Europe.

Against this backdrop, the liquidity and capital positions of financial institutions appear strong. But what are the warning signs of deterioration in firm liquidity and capital if market conditions worsen that risk managers should be monitoring over the next year or so?

The panel of experts will discuss these issues and provide insights into improving the monitoring, measurement, and management of liquidity and capital risk as it relates to the performance of a firm and-or counterparties.

Rossi, who before joining academia, spent 25-plus years in the financial sector, as both a C-level risk executive at several top financial institutions and a federal-banking regulator. He will be joined on the panel by James Depfer, senior manager in the Deloitte Transactions and Business Analytics LLP practice, and Greg Young, director of Ginnie Mae's Counterparty Risk Analysis Division.

For registration and more information, go to https://go.umd.edu/cTc.

