TMYTEK Becomes GSMA Member for Boosting the 5G mmWave Mobile and Satellite Market Worldwide

TAIPEI, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK), an innovator in 5G/ B5G millimeter-wave prototyping solutions and satellite communications, has joined GSMA, the global organization in unifying the mobile ecosystem. The membership sees TMYTEK joining other big names in the 5G industry such as Cisco, Ericsson, NXP, Qualcomm, etc.

Foreseeing the growth and need for future 5G mmWave antenna, and thoroughly understanding the current pain points of existing testing/ certifying methodologies, TMYTEK created solutions to allow engineers and developers to create, test, and certify at a fraction of the time usually required. By incorporating phased array technologies with advanced antenna-in-package (AiP) technology, TMYTEK brings up the one-stop-shop mmWave design-manufacturing-testing solutions to better implement the communication infrastructure.

With customers across various sectors, TMYTEK's solution can be found across the globe. TMYTEK created one of the world's largest SATCOM electronic steering antennas (ESA), a commercial and defense ready 16x16 LTCC ka-band Tx antenna array with 12x12cm^2. In addition, TMYTEK also contributes to mmWave coverage extension solutions. Such as the highly flexible small cell array antenna to SATCOM ground station ESA by utilizing TMYTEK's 26~29 GHz BBox One, or the smart deployment solution based on electromagnetic redistribution technology that uses diffraction and reflection to direct signals around objects and corners for better coverage and deployment.

"TMYTEK services are crucial in the evolution of the mobile ecosystem. It is great news that TMYTEK, a worldwide leader in providing mmWave solutions has decided to join GSMA to participate in the mmWave Accelerator, and also to gain from the benefits of the GSMA membership", said Barney Stinton, Head of Membership, GSMA

"Being recognized by GSMA is a great honor for TMYTEK! It means a lot to us as the only start-up company in Taiwan to be a part of the GSMA family. What we do at TMYTEK can have an immediate impact on the 5G mmWave development around the globe. TMYTEK solutions can not only expedite the design and development process, but can also help bring new 5G development perspectives, specification standardizations, and new application possibilities," said Su-Wei Chang, Founder and President of TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com

