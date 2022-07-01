Mitsubishi Motors Reports Second Quarter 2022 Sales, Outlander Sales Performance Continues to Lead the Way

Outlander racks up five consecutive quarters of record retail sales, the best year of sales since the nameplate was introduced in 2002

Outlander quarterly retail sales up 55.9% compared to Q2 2021

Outlander PHEV and Eclipse Cross retail sales up year-over-year

FRANKLIN, Tenn., July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Having recently celebrated 40 years of business operations in the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today reported second quarter 2022 sales. Mirroring similar concerns across the auto industry, supply constraints of many vehicle lines held overall sales to 21,872, a year-over-year decrease. Nevertheless, with Mitsubishi Motors Corporation in Japan working to maximize inventory of the 2022 Outlander for U.S. customers, sales of the company's flagship vehicle bucked the general trend and were up 55.9% versus the same period 2021.

The 2022 Outlander has earned outstanding customer and media accolades since launching in February of 2021. In that time, the seven-passenger SUV marked its best-four consecutive-quarters of retail-only sales since the nameplate was introduced in the U.S. more than 20 years ago. April represented the fourth-best single retail month ever for Outlander.

Other notable sales successes included Eclipse Cross, with 5,712 retail sales in the first half, up 31% over the same period last year, and Outlander PHEV, with 1,126 retail sales across the first half of the year, a 76% improvement over the first half of 2021.

Total vehicle sales across the entire Mitsubishi lineup stands at 21,872 for the quarter, with Outlander representing 46.8% % of total sales by volume – followed by Outlander Sport at 22.4% and Eclipse Cross at 7.9%.

As is the case across the industry, MMNA's dealer partners continue to see inventory impacted by supply chain challenges and remain well below customer demand.

News and Notes

Mitsubishi Motors' all-new 2023 Outlander Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV) was displayed at the Twin Cities Auto Show, a logical event given that the St Paul metro area is the largest single market in the U.S. for Outlander PHEV. Outlander PHEV is the world's best-selling plug-in hybrid SUV. The all-new, seven-seat, plug-in hybrid will be available in dealerships later this year.

MMNA announced an industry-leading work-from-home policy earlier this year, a benefit more common among cutting-edge technology companies than automotive brands.

On June 1 , MMNA formally kicked off its partnership with Santander Consumer, USA , to provide retail financing and leasing options to its customers and dealer partners. Santander brings extensive experience in auto financing, and a clear focus on helping Mitsubishi Motors' customers.



Q2 2022 Q2 2021 YTD 2022 YTD 2021 Mirage 4,618 6,790 9,535 13,722 Outlander Sport 4,889 8,627 8,596 23,983 Outlander 10,238 6,569 23,303 10,675 Outlander PHEV 407 385 1,126 639 Eclipse Cross 1,720 2,775 5,712 4,358 TOTALS 21,872 25,146 48,272 53,377

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. In its Environmental Targets 2030, MMNA's parent company Mitsubishi Motors Corporation has set a goal of a 40 percent reduction in the CO2 emissions of its new cars by 2030 through leveraging EVs — with PHEVs as the centerpiece — to help create a sustainable society.

With headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, and corporate operations in California, Georgia, Michigan, New Jersey, Texas, Florida and Virginia, MMNA directly and indirectly employs more than 8,000 people across the United States

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615- 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

