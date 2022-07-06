Captain D's Continues Expansion in Florida with Opening of New Restaurant in Spring Hill

- Leading Fast Casual Seafood Brand Brings Real Estate Conversion Success to Florida for Company and Franchise Development -

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain D's, the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant, announced today the opening of its newest company-owned location in Spring Hill, Florida. Located at 2096 Mariner Blvd., the Spring Hill restaurant is the first of several Florida locations the brand plans to develop in the coming months. A Brooksville opening is on tap later this summer, and new restaurants are in the pipeline for New Port Richey and Cocoa as well. This is Captain D's 34th location overall in the state and the first in the Spring Hill market.

Captain D's (PRNewsfoto/Captain D's) (PRNewswire)

"Captain D's has a history of successful growth throughout Florida, and this year will be no exception," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "We have accelerated development plans for Florida as we continue to develop corporate locations alongside our franchisees, showing equal investment within new and existing territories. We are thrilled to be in the Spring Hill market and look forward to serving the community."

The new Spring Hill restaurant features Captain D's vibrant, coastal design and welcoming atmosphere, serving high-quality seafood with warm hospitality at an affordable price. With dining room seating for 18, the restaurant also has drive-thru, carry out, and call-ahead ordering options. The site was previously a Burger King, showcasing Captain D's successful real estate strategy of converting former restaurant spaces.

"Real estate innovation has been a key priority for us over the past few years, with industry-wide restaurant closures leading to increased conversion opportunities," added Reed. "Captain D's has a turnkey process that has enabled us to capitalize on existing real estate and get new restaurants open with lower construction costs and quick turnarounds."

The brand's approach has led to other successful conversions this year, such as a Bojangles in Elberton, Georgia, in March and the future conversion of a Taco Bell in Brooksville slated for a September opening. Captain D's continues to identify Florida as a prime market for franchise development and is targeting key areas like Ocala and Lakeland for future development.

Since launching its development strategy for Florida, Captain D's has experienced tremendous success growing its footprint in key markets throughout the state, including new restaurant openings in Pensacola, Palatka and Union Park over the last two years. The brand's unique proposition in the fast casual segment coupled with the quality of product and reasonable prices continues to attract best-in-class restaurant operators.

Captain D's in Spring Hill is open Sunday – Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Call-ahead orders can be placed by calling 352-410-1580.

With more than 530 restaurants in 23 states, Captain D's is the fast-casual seafood leader and number one seafood franchise in America ranked by average unit volume. The company is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join in the brand's rapid expansion. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit www.captaindsfranchising.com or call 800-314-4819.

ABOUT CAPTAIN D'S

Headquartered in Nashville, Tenn., Captain D's has more than 530 restaurants in 23 states. Captain D's is the nation's leading fast casual seafood restaurant and was named the #1 seafood chain in the QSR 50, ranked by AUV. Founded in 1969, Captain D's has been offering its customers high-quality seafood at reasonable prices in a welcoming atmosphere for 50 years. Captain D's serves a wide variety of seafood that includes freshly prepared entrees and the company's signature batter dipped fish. The restaurants also offer premium-quality, grilled items such as shrimp, Tilapia and Salmon, as well as hushpuppies, desserts and freshly brewed, Southern-style sweet tea, a Captain D's favorite. For more information, please visit www.captainds.com.

Contact:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

nrubinstein@fish-consulting.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Captain D's