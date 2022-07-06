CARES (1BCARES) To Be Listed On XT.com

DUBAI, UAE, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.com is proud to announce its upcoming CARES (1BCARES) listing on its platform. This collaboration will enable both networks to expand their reach in helping various humanitarian and socio-economic causes around the world. The token will be available in the exchange's Mainzone (MEMEs) section.

All investors and fans of both XT.com and CARES can now deposit CARES tokens on the platform and the trading for 1BCARES/USDT, and 1BCARES/ETH are open. At this point, traders can now execute a buy and sell order of CARES tokens at the market price of their choice in the exchange. All traders and investors can withdraw CARES tokens on 2022/7/6 at 3:00 (UTC).

Jonathan Shih, the Country Manager of XT.com stated, "We are excited to list CARES (1BCARES) on the XT.com exchange. With this listing, we can mutually build our networks and expand our reach globally to support various humanitarian causes like disaster relief and medical research. We look forward to supporting the crypto market across the globe and making a positive impact in the world."

On the other hand, the CARES network is one of the fastest-growing BSC projects in the space. It features an auto burn system that is scheduled every month. Furthermore, it has an auto reflection function that enables its investors to earn while holding the tokens.

About CARES (1BCARES)

CARES (1BCARES) is a hyper-deflationary coin that utilizes the Binance Smart Chain. It aims to create an impact by supporting various humanitarian and socio-economic causes around the world. In addition, the network seeks to become the true currency of giving and be the leading cryptocurrency in the healthcare industry.

Website: https://projectcarecoin.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/carecoinfamily

About XT.com

XT.com is one of the leading exchanges in the space. It is the world's first socially infused exchange. The exchange supports over 600 tokens and nearly 1000 trading pairs. Users around the world can benefit from the platform's supported languages such as Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese.

Furthermore, XT.com integrates a high-security system into its platform to ensure safe trading for everyone. Traders in the exchange can enjoy different features such as OTC transactions, leveraged transactions, and contract transactions.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

