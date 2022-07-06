PAY IT FORWARD 9/11 ANNOUNCES "11 DAYS OF KINDNESS & UNITY" SEPT. 1-11

NEW YORK and AUSTIN, Texas, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th annual Pay it Forward 9/11 campaign is underway, inviting groups, businesses, schools and individuals to share their commitment to remember one of America's darkest days in a brighter light. Each year, on the anniversary of 9/11, people are encouraged to perform three random acts of kindness for strangers from September 1-11, 2022 for #11DaysOfKindness, and register them at PayItForward911.org.

Created in Austin in 2002 to honor compassionate Canadians in Newfoundland and Labrador, Pay It Forward 9/11 was started by an airline passenger stranded there to honor those killed in the 9/11 attacks. The "11 Days of Kindness" campaign encourages acts of compassion, much like the stranded airline passengers from 90 countries who received food, clothing and shelter, for five days.

The 20th anniversary of Pay it Forward 9/11 is generously supported by the producers and writers of Come From Away musical, and sponsors Dell Technologies , Tito's Handmade Vodka , Gallin & Son , and University Federal Credit Union ( UFCU ).

"Let's recall how America was united after the 9/11 attacks," said founder Kevin Tuerff. "Join together with your neighborhood, coworkers, house of worship, or school to plan and register your kindness commitment online and remember lives lost. Bring back unity through kindness."

To pay it forward:

Contact a hospital's PR or HR department, offering to deliver food to healthcare heroes. Donate blood. Write thank-you notes to first responders, military, or essential workers. Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS or the Entertainment Community Fund . Support artists by donating to When you visit Starbucks, purchase a beverage for the person behind you in line. Encourage a special prayer for those killed on 9/11 and for the first responders and recovery workers who developed cancer related to their service at Ground Zero. Inspire a ripple effect by sharing your good deeds at payitforward911.org, and post on social media using #PayitForward911 #NeverForget .

Learn more at http://payitforward911.org , the book Channel of Peace: Stranded in Gander on 9/11 , or Facebook . Pay it Forward 9/11, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization registered in New York.

