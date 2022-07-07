Are you in the risk zone? What to Do Ten Years, Five Years, and One Year Before Retirement

AUSTIN, Texas, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For Americans nearing retirement, economic turbulence is worrying if they see their accounts drop, while those whose retirement is still decades away may assume there's still plenty of time to readjust.

Edmund C. Moy (38th Director of the U.S. Mint and Senior IRA Strategist for U.S. Money Reserve) introduces a special report, "The Precious Metals IRA: Protection in the Risk Zone," and explains how adding a precious metals IRA to your portfolio can help you diversify and protect your wealth in the form of physical precious metals even as you near retirement.

WEIGH PORTFOLIO RISKS.

About 42 percent of Americans don't actively review their portfolios to ensure that their holdings are diversified, reports a CNBC and Morning Consult survey.

Moy says, "Each time the calendar flips from one year to the next, you're one step closer to retirement. If you're several years or even decades away from retiring, you might not have given much thought to what your financial life will look like once you're out of the workforce. But whether you're one year, five years, or ten years from that point, you can still take steps to help make your retirement more comfortable."

Watch the video by clicking here.

U.S Money Reserve offers essential tips for what you can do to get in better financial shape whether you're ten years, five years, or one year away from finally letting go of work-related stress and relaxing on the beach.

EDMUND C. MOY

Senior IRA Strategist

Edmund C. Moy collaborates with U.S. Money Reserve as Senior IRA Strategist. A recipient of the Alexander Hamilton Medal for public service, awarded to him by then–Treasury Secretary Henry M. Paulson, Jr., Moy served as the 38th Director of the United States Mint (2006–2011). Among many accomplishments during his tenure was one of the largest increases in the volume of precious metals output in Mint history, as Americans turned to safe-haven assets in the wake of the Great Recession. Prior to his time at the U.S. Mint, Moy served in both the George H. W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations, joining the latter in the White House as Special Assistant to the President for Presidential Personnel. A published author in the realm of precious metals, Moy offers decades of strategist experience and market knowledge.

