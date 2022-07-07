Black is Beautiful NFT Announces NBA All-Star Bam Adebayo as a Founding Collaborator

MIAMI, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Black is Beautiful, an NFT project by House of First and The Painted House, today announced that Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat Center, NBA All-Star, and Philanthropist) will be joining the project as a Founding Collaborator with a focus on uplifting creators of color across the Web3 space and beyond.

Bam Adebayo (PRNewswire)

This collection of 1,000 one-of-one masterpiece NFTs was created by Florida-based artist Nick Davis and portrays a stunning depiction of the raw emotions of Black Americans navigating both the joys and struggles of everyday life in America.

"I'm struck by the historic nature of this new collection, providing an incredible opportunity to feature black art and black life in new ways while ensuring opportunities to support greater diversity and increased representation," shared NBA All-Star and Philanthropist, Bam Adebayo.

As a five-star recruit, Adebayo was considered one of the best high school prospects of the 2016 class and committed to the University of Kentucky where he was subsequently selected 14th overall by the Miami Heat in the 2017 draft. A young but versatile big man on a storied team, an All-Star, and now, an Olympic champion, Bam signed a max contract extension with the Miami Heat in 2020. In the house that Bam bought his mother Marilyn in 2020, a sign reads, "Never forget where you came from, and never lose sight of where you are going."

Bam joins an exclusive group of current Founding Collaborators including: Ja Rule (Rapper, Actor & Entrepreneur, Co-Founder of the Painted House), Ashanti (Grammy Award Winning Singer / Songwriter); Shira Lazar (Emmy Nominated Host, Actress, Writer & Blogger); Nely Galan (Latina Media Dynamo, Best-Selling Author & Women's Empowerment Advocate), Deion Sanders (Former NFL and MLB Player, Head Coach at Jackson State) and more. Representing a diverse group of leaders, the Founding Collaborators have come together to provide their time, brands, insights, and relationships to support the mission and advance the project.

True to Bam's principles, Black is Beautiful is focused on philanthropic purpose by partnering with a variety of HBCUs along with Black organizations and institutions - to receive philanthropic grants along with education, access, and engagement opportunities. Additionally, Bam will be collaborating with the project to enhance holder privileges, including exclusive access to live events during Art Basel Miami, CES, SXSW & NFT.NYC, community engagement, unique merchandise, web3 education, and more.

Black is Beautiful will be minting on July 14th and is excited to collaborate with new artists and collectors entering the Web3 space. For more information about the collection and minting details, visit: https://houseoffirst.com/collections/blackisbeautiful

ABOUT BAM ADEBAYO

Bam Adebayo is the dynamic starting center for the Miami Heat. The 2020 NBA All-Star, who also took home the Skills Challenge trophy on All-Star Saturday Night, has become an essential piece of the Heat's core since being drafted 14th overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. In 2019, Bam was named one of the Top 100 NBA Players by Sports Illustrated and has successfully positioned himself to join some elite company in NBA history books. His story to stardom was detailed by Sports Illustrated in 2017 and he is also known for having a very special relationship with his mother who raised him from humble beginnings and continues to play a very vital role in his life today. He founded the BAM Foundation in 2017 to provide support and expand opportunities for single mothers and their children and was named a 2019 Rising Star Honoree by Champions for Philanthropy. Prior to the NBA, Bam was named North Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year (2016), North Carolina Mr. Basketball (2016) and a McDonald's All-American (2016).

ABOUT HOUSE OF FIRST

House of First is a launchpad for the new, novel, and noteworthy in the world of NFTs. The ultimate partner to collectors and creators, it serves as a connection between art, blockchain, and culture. Whether it's an artist's debut NFT collection, or an established creator's next brilliant masterpiece, House of First is a platform for cultivating and uplifting compelling art and extraordinary talent. The platform provides collections with exclusive, early access to remarkable art, unique metaverse experiences, strategic collaborations, real-world meetups, and an inclusive and vibrant global community.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE House of First