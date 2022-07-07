TRINET ADDS FORMER PEPSICO CHAIRMAN AND CEO INDRA NOOYI, GLOBAL SUPERSTAR AND ENTERTAINER LILLY SINGH, EDITOR AND AUTHOR TINA BROWN, AND FORMER NASA ASTRONAUT MIKE MASSIMINO TO ROSTER OF DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS FOR TRINET PEOPLEFORCE 2022

TRINET ADDS FORMER PEPSICO CHAIRMAN AND CEO INDRA NOOYI, GLOBAL SUPERSTAR AND ENTERTAINER LILLY SINGH, EDITOR AND AUTHOR TINA BROWN, AND FORMER NASA ASTRONAUT MIKE MASSIMINO TO ROSTER OF DISTINGUISHED SPEAKERS FOR TRINET PEOPLEFORCE 2022

DUBLIN, Calif., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), today announced the addition of four new speakers to its roster of thought leaders and influencers for TriNet PeopleForce 2022. The three-day, award-winning conference taking place September 13-15 will feature acclaimed leaders from the worlds of business, public policy, science, social justice, sports, entertainment, media and more. The live event will take place in New York—or virtually from anywhere.

Hear Lilly Singh and Indra Nooyi speak at TriNet PeopleForce 2022 (PRNewswire)

The latest prominent speakers include:

Indra Nooyi – Former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, Member of the Board of Directors at Amazon and Philips and Bestselling Author

Lilly Singh – Internationally-recognized Comedian, New York Times Bestselling Author, Producer, and Actor

Tina Brown – Award-Winning Journalist, Author and Editor

Mike Massimino – Former NASA Astronaut, NY Times Bestselling Author, Columbia University professor and TV/Media Personality

Previously announced speakers include former Chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger, Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute, UN Messenger of Peace, and former Duke University head basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski.

"We are thrilled to add these diverse and amazing business leaders and influencers to our growing list of incredible speakers at TriNet PeopleForce this year," said Michael Mendenhall, SVP/CMO/CCO at TriNet. "Each are highly respected and renowned in their respective fields and will undoubtedly deliver valuable insights and inspiration to this year's SMB attendees."

TriNet PeopleForce 2022 will provide entrepreneurs and SMB leaders with three days of outstanding speakers and dynamic sessions that will focus on this year's conference theme: passion, purpose and perseverance.

Early-bird registration for TriNet PeopleForce 2022 is open through July 31. Register to attend virtually or live in New York: https://peopleforce.trinet.com/

For a look at TriNet PeopleForce 2021 visit: PeopleForce 2021 | TriNet

About TriNet

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll, all enabled by industry leading technology capabilities. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, Benefits, Employee Engagement, Payroll and Time & Attendance. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. TriNet, incredible starts here. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter .

Contacts:

Investors: Media: Alex Bauer Renee Brotherton/Josh Gross TriNet TriNet Alex.Bauer@TriNet.com Renee.Brotherton@TriNet.com

Josh.Gross@TriNet.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TriNet Group, Inc.