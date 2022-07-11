Adolfson & Peterson Construction Moves Up to #75 on Industry List of Top 400 Contractors

MINNEAPOLIS , July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP), a leading construction management and contracting company in the U.S., was ranked #75 on the Engineering News Record (ENR) Top 400 Contractors list – up three spots from the previous year. Additionally, AP was ranked #44 in the Top 50 Domestic Building/Manufacturing Revenue list.

The annual Top 400 Contractors list nationally ranks 400 private and public general contractors based on construction contracting-specific revenue. Total revenue for the Top 400 firms rose overall to a record $421 billion in 2021, a 1.49% improvement over 2020, marking the 11th straight year of rising contracting revenue for the Top 400. Despite slowed revenue growth in the pandemic's first year, firm revenues have increased by 1.62% since the pandemic began.

"AP's ongoing dedication to quality, safety, sustainability and innovation is driving change in our company and the industry," said Jeff Hansen, CEO, AP. "Our recent ENR ranking validates AP's business momentum and our team's commitment to our customers and growth."

About Adolfson & Peterson Construction

Adolfson & Peterson Construction (AP) is a leading national construction management firm and consistently ranked as a Top 100 Contractor by Engineering News Record (ENR). For more than 75 years, AP has remained a trusted family-owned business known for quality, reliability and strong partner relationships while maintaining a solid safety record. The company offers preconstruction, construction and contracting services to the commercial, education, healthcare, hospitality, industrial, multifamily, municipal, recreation and senior living market segments. It currently employs more than 600 team members and thousands of subcontractors and trade partners in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Texas and Wyoming. Dedication to clients, communities and employees, as well as a commitment to core values and innovation, has allowed AP to remain an industry leader and dependable construction partner for decades. Find more information at www.a-p.com or follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram and Twitter. AP is committed to creating a diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.

