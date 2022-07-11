ChemPoint® Announces New Collaboration with CFS North America and its Xtendra BHT Antioxidant

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPoint.com Inc. ("ChemPoint"), a subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE: UNVR) ("Univar Solutions" or "the Company"), a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor and provider of value-added services, today announced CFS North America, LLC. (CFS), a subsidiary of Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., has chosen ChemPoint for the sales and distribution of its Xtendra BHT (butylated hydroxytoluenein) product throughout the United States and Canada. Xtendra BHT is a food-grade hindered phenolic antioxidant commonly used as a preservative in a wide variety of applications ranging from foods, animal feed, animal and vegetable oils to petroleum products, rubber and plastics.

Rick Hoener, global vice president and managing director of ChemPoint, said, "We are excited to expand our supplier network to include CFS. Xtendra BHT, manufactured by Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd., compliments our current portfolio of preservatives and antioxidants and the team at CFS is well positioned to support the needs of today's growing food and personal care markets. This partnership will also support the evolving needs of industrial applications that require a versatile, general-purpose antioxidant."

BHT is an antioxidant for food applications and helps provide carry-through effectiveness in fats and oils by imparting stability to baked goods, cereals and packaging materials. BHT is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Kosher and Halal for use in food and food contact applications.

For industrial applications, BHT helps to avoid degradation and discoloration of plastics, coatings, inks, and pigments as well as helps to stabilize polymers when exposed to high temperatures and Ultraviolet (UV) light.

ChemPoint offers technical expertise across multiple industries. With its marketing proficiency and deep understanding of customer needs, the company helps products like Xtendra BHT reach new markets and applications, supporting its growth.

Jennifer Igou, general manager, CFS North America, LLC added, "We see tremendous value in ChemPoint's digital capabilities and driving growth into new applications and marketspaces. We look forward to leveraging the strengths of their organization to serve the North American marketspace with Xtendra BHT. As a global leader in the production of traditional antioxidants, CFS is committed to producing the highest quality for our customers."

About Camlin Fine Sciences®

CFS is a provider of high-quality ingredients including shelf life solutions, aroma ingredients, health & wellness products and performance chemicals. Globally headquartered in Mumbai, India, with subsidiaries located in South America, LATAM, North America, Europe and China. With over thirty years of serving customers, we've learned that each one has a unique need and therefore must require a unique solution. Our global expertise, local insights and technical know-how enables us to deliver what's required! For more information, please visit our website at camlinfs.com.

ChemPoint.com, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Univar Solutions Inc., is a unique distribution business that provides marketing and sales services for specialty and fine chemicals in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company engages in exclusive product line relationships with premier manufacturers, providing tailored solutions to more than 90 supplier partners and over 200 product lines globally. For more information, please visit chempoint.com.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions (NYSE: UNVR) is a leading global chemical and ingredient distributor representing a premier portfolio from the world's leading producers. With the industry's largest private transportation fleet and technical sales force, unparalleled logistics know-how, deep market and regulatory knowledge, formulation and recipe development, and leading digital tools, the Company is well-positioned to offer tailored solutions and value-added services to a wide range of markets, industries, and applications. While fulfilling its purpose to help keep communities healthy, fed, clean and safe, Univar Solutions is committed to helping customers and suppliers innovate and focus on Growing Together. Learn more at univarsolutions.com.

