Kastle Systems Chosen as Approved Security Vendor for Rokstone Construction Risk Underwriters

Kastle is quickly establishing itself as the leading construction site security technology provider throughout the United States

WASHINGTON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kastle Systems, the leader in property technology and America's largest managed security provider, has been named to the Rokstone Construction Risk Underwriters (Rockstone CRU) Approved Security Vendor list. Rokstone CRU is a specialty Managing General Underwriter offering Casualty and Builder's Risk insurance products and services for complex construction projects throughout the US.

As a Rokstone Approved Security Vendor, Kastle can now deploy MobileSentry, the company’s signature construction site video surveillance security solution, on any Rokstone-insured project. (PRNewswire)

Kastle's priority is to protect our client's sites using the most reliable, cost-efficient security technology.

As a Rokstone Approved Security Vendor, Kastle can now deploy MobileSentry, the company's signature construction site video surveillance security solution, on any Rokstone-insured project. Kastle's MobileSentry enables construction companies to avoid paying the high costs associated with staffing in-person security guards after hours at construction sites by employing analytic enabled cameras with artificial intelligence instead. These smart cameras are programmed to digitally diagnose potential problem situations on-site and instantly alert live agents remotely monitoring from the Kastle US-based video operations center. Agents can view the video stream in real-time and administer live audio talk down deterrents to any human transgressor. MobileSentry also provides cloud-based storage of video for up to two years

"Kastle is proud to be named an Approved Security Vendor by Rokstone. Our priority at Kastle is to protect our client's sites and provide them with the most reliable and cost-efficient security technology and security solutions, like MobileSentry, from groundbreaking day one," said Nik Gagvani, General Manager of Video Services. "We are eager to continue our work to protect the assets and sites of Rokstone insurers around the country."

"Kastle's system not only meets Rokstone's standard for analytical performance, but their approach to perimeter security also aligns with our emphasis on deterrence. Preventing a breach, rather than just capturing it, is imperative in our world. We believe Kastle has a first-class system to protect our risks across the country and are pleased to add them to our approved list of vendors." said Colton Kovar, Risk Engineer, Rokstone CRU.

About Kastle Systems

Kastle Systems has been leading the property technology industry since 1972 with advanced technology solutions and services, protecting commercial real estate, multi-family residential, global enterprises, educational institutions, and critical government facilities. Kastle's state-of-the-art solutions include access control, video surveillance, visitor management and identity management, as well as a suite of mobile security applications, all integrated on an open, standards-based platform and supported by a team of experts 24x7x365. Headquartered in Falls Church, Virginia, Kastle is on Silicon Review's 2021 Five Best Security Companies to Watch list.

For more information about MobileSentry or any of the other advanced security innovations from Kastle Systems, contact Jake Heinz, Chief Marketing Officer at jheinz@kastle.com .

About Rokstone Construction Risk Underwriters

Rokstone CRU is a specialty MGU offering Casualty and Builder's Risk insurance products and services for complex construction risks and projects throughout the United States. Our multifaceted team is equipped to successfully insure this intricate business with experience, expertise, and analytical thinking. Our team includes veteran construction insurance professionals, specialty claims experts and cutting-edge risk engineering specialists. Our advanced technology and analytics allow us to enhance the process, think innovatively and deliver customized products and concepts to our customers.

Rokstone's approach is to engage and work closely with the client's management team to review project systems and plans, identifying areas of concern. By engaging with the client's leadership team and utilizing these feedback systems, we are able to provide customized solutions and processes to fill any risk gaps and implement enhanced safety and risk management practices from the boardroom to the field level employees.

Kastle Systems logo (PRNewsfoto/Kastle Systems) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kastle Systems