Maritz Motivation Announces New Offering With Fintech Startup, Bumped, that will Lead the Loyalty Industry 'Beyond Rewards'

Together, Maritz Motivation and Bumped will enable Fortune 500 brands to offer their customers fractional shares of stock as part of their loyalty and rewards programs

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Maritz Motivation , a leader in providing consumer and channel loyalty, today announced a new collaboration with Bumped , the fintech startup powering brands to reward their customers in stock. Maritz Motivation is the first loyalty channel provider to offer stock rewards via Bumped's platform, and will continue to move the industry beyond traditional rewards and into the next-generation of loyalty programs.

With a long history and proven track-record of reinventing the loyalty industry, Maritz Motivation is the first provider to bring a new reward category of stock rewards to the industry. Throughout the last 125 years, Maritz Motivation has led the market and shaped the way Fortune 500 consumer brands approach customer loyalty.

Together, Maritz Motivation and Bumped will power consumer brands to reward their customers in fractional shares of stock and democratize the stock market creating greater financial equity.

"Our decision to work with Bumped to drive the next innovation in the loyalty industry was a no-brainer for Maritz Motivation. Both being first-to-market in our respective industries, we understand what it means to disrupt a space and deliver a product that drives change," said Cindy Willis, Senior Rewards Product Manager of Maritz Motivation. "We believe that stock rewards are the next frontier in loyalty and have the power to not only do good for the businesses that adopt them but for customers and their financial wellness, too. It's super-charging loyalty behaviors."

With more than $48 trillion unspent loyalty points globally , it is clear that the opportunity exists to further evolve the traditional and transactional way of loyalty and drive greater results and behaviors brands strive for. In fact, according to recent findings 45% of loyalty program accounts are currently inactive , meaning consumers aren't tracking, redeeming, or engaging with the program.

When it comes to capturing the attention of the modern consumers, brands need to rethink their loyalty programs and look to new rewards that offer customers greater meaning and value beyond a transaction. According to a recent Bumped survey, nearly 90% of consumers believe that ownership is more exciting than traditional rewards such as points, cash-back, and air miles.

"Once again, Maritz Motivation is the first to broad market with groundbreaking innovation in loyalty, incentives, employee recognition and rewards," said David Nelsen, CEO and Founder of Bumped. "They understand both our mission to create an ownership economy, and the win-win nature of bringing a new loyalty mechanism to market that supports financial wellness while driving incredible results for the business."

Maritz Motivation creates, manages and delivers programs that help clients meet their business goals. Their employee recognition, sales incentives and loyalty programs reach people all over the world, and are purposefully designed to influence the behavior of the people who matter most to their clients' businesses.

Bumped is a fintech company on a mission to create an ownership economy. Their platform provides the embedded brokerage and technology for brands, financial institutions, and loyalty service providers to deliver ownership to their customers. Bumped helps partners reward loyal customers with financial wellness, increase connection, and drive revenue. Learn more and say hello at bumped.com.

