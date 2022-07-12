ROBERN® IQ™ DIGITAL LOCK BOX NOW AVAILABLE IN A FREESTANDING DESIGN

BRISTOL, Pa., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Robern is pleased to announce the unveiling of the Freestanding IQ Digital Lock Box. First introduced in 2020, the original Robern IQ Digital Lock Box was creatively engineered to keep important incidentals out of reach and scaled to discreetly be mounted into most Robern Medicine Cabinets. Robern now adds a freestanding style to join the award-winning in-cabinet design. Whether to safely store medications, to find a secure place for passports, or the perfect spot to tuck away other personal items, the Robern IQ Digital Lock Box designs provide compact, smart, and technologically advanced storage capabilities for the home.

First introduced in 2020, the battery powered IQ Digital Lock Box now moves with you in a freestanding design that can been placed anywhere in your cabinet. The designs promise easy-to-use, secure, and reliable home and remote access with three ways of entry. The owner can access the Lock Box by the digital touch keypad, by using the IQ smart phone application, which is compatible with iOS or Android, or by using the back- up key.

The IQ app also offers peace-of-mind by keeping security in check and personally customized based on a user's needs:

Secure entry via keypad, smartphone app, or physical key.

Keep potentially dangerous medicines locked away.

A built-in security sensor sends tamper and entry notifications directly to your smartphone.

Battery-powered security defends against the unknown.

Receive smartphone real-time notifications through Robern Digital Lock Box app.

Intelligent monitoring, unlock remotely, and get alerts when the lock box is accessed.

Keep your health and wellness on track with medication reminders.

The freestanding design is in a contemporary gray coloring offers inconspicuous storage.

Water resistance protects medications and valuables from bathroom humidity.

About ROBERN

At Robern, the bathroom is our favorite room. It is our private space. It is our sanctuary. For more than 50 years, Robern has specialized in creating luxurious spaces with a powerful product portfolio that moves beyond the expected industry standard to transform rooms into interiors of impeccable elegance. By taking a more holistic approach to the bathroom and its importance, not only aesthetically, but to overall health and wellbeing, Robern has become a driving force within residential and commercial design with an artful blend of sophisticated form, innovative technology, impeccable craftsmanship, and quality materials.

Founded in 1968 in Bristol, Penn. by Rosa and Bernie Meyers, Robern's mission remains grounded in the Meyers' belief that individual style should be celebrated and fostered. Today, their pioneering approach, commitment to craftsmanship, quality, attention to detail, and utilization of the finest materials available, remains foundational to the Robern brand and is evident in every piece still hand-assembled on-site at its Bristol headquarters today.

In 1995, Robern joined the Kohler Co. family of businesses, building upon the breadth and depth of the brand's comprehensive and thoughtful approach to creating exceptional styling spaces. From its humble beginnings to a technological force within home design, Robern has become a leading choice for designers, architects, and consumers seeking out the finest in vanities, medicine cabinets, mirrors, and lighting. For additional information on Robern products, customers may call 1 (800) 877-2376 or visit www.robern.com.

About Kohler Co.

Founded in 1873 and headquartered in Kohler, Wisconsin, Kohler Co. is one of America's oldest and largest privately held companies comprised of more than 40,000 associates. With more than 50 manufacturing locations worldwide, Kohler is a global leader in the design, innovation and manufacture of kitchen and bath products; luxury cabinetry, tile and lighting; engines, generators, and clean energy solutions; and owner/operator of two, five-star hospitality and golf resort destinations in Kohler, Wisconsin, and St. Andrews, Scotland. Kohler's Whistling Straits golf course recently hosted the 43rd Ryder Cup. The company also develops solutions to address pressing issues, such as clean water and sanitation, for underserved communities around the world to enhance the quality of life for current and future generations. For more details, please visit kohlercompany.com.

