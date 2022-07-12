SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds FSTX, STCN, GRRB, and OBCI Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

Weiss Law

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX), in connection with the proposed acquisition of FSTX by invoX Pharma via a tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FSTX shareholders will receive $7.12 in cash for each share of FSTX common stock owned. If you own FSTX shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/fstx

Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Steel Connect, Inc. (NASDAQ: STCN), in connection with the proposed transaction with Steel Partners Holdings L.P. Upon completion of the transaction, STCN shareholders will receive $1.35 and one contingent value right ("CVR") to receive their pro rata share of net proceeds, to the extent such net proceeds exceed $80 million plus certain related costs and expenses, if Steel Connect's ModusLink subsidiary is sold during the two-year period following completion of the merger. If you own STCN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/stcn

GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTC: GRRB)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of GrandSouth Bancorporation (OTC: GRRB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of GRRB by First Bancorp ("First Bancorp"). Pursuant to the merger agreement, GRRB shareholders will receive 0.910 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each GRRB share owned, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $31.52 based upon First Bancorp's July 11, 2022 closing price of $34.64. If you own GRRB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/grrb

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI), in connection with the proposed acquisition of OBCI and its affiliate, Star Brite Europe, Inc., by OneWater Marine Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, OBCI shareholders will receive $13.08 in cash for each share of OBCI common stock owned. If you own OBCI shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/obci

