William Raveis' Small Team of Campbell & Prebish Named #10 in U.S. for 2021 Sold Volume on RealTrends "The Thousand" Rankings

Campbell & Prebish Also Takes Top Spot for 2021 Sold Volume in Naples, Fla.

Raveis Agents Among Four of the Top Six Individuals by Volume in Naples

NAPLES, Fla., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Raveis (WR), the top family-owned real estate company in Florida and the Northeast, is pleased to announce it has the record-breaking, #1 spot in 2021 sold volume, along with four of the top six individual agent winners, in the Naples, Florida residential real estate market on the prestigious RealTrends + Tom Ferry The Thousand list, as featured in The Wall Street Journal. The Thousand is an annual, national ranking program presented by RealTrends and Tom Ferry International. William Raveis is the #1 independent brokerage in Florida and the Northeast with 2021 sales of $21.5 billion across its 8-state footprint and operates over 140 branch offices with more than 4,400 sales associates.

Classified as a small team in The Thousand, the two-agent team of Tom Campbell and Richard Prebish, with over $545,000,000 in sold volume in 2021 ranked the #10 Small Team in the United States by sales volume. According to the report, Campbell & Prebish were ranked higher and sold more volume than any other Individual, Small Team, Medium Team, Large Team, and Mega Team in Naples. In addition to being named #10 in the nation by sales volume, Campbell & Prebish were recognized as #4 Small Team in the state by sales volume, and #1 Small Team in Naples by sales volume.

In addition, WR's individual agents topped the list at the #2, #3, #5 and #6 spots in Naples: Frank Sajtar ($334,537,500), Dante DiSabato ($260,178,396), Rex Miller ($212,794,500) and John Paul Prebish ($144,389,635), respectively. RealTrends provides one of the most accurate accounting of agent sales volume since it includes all sales reported in the MLS system as well as non-MLS recorded sales. The 2022 rankings are based on 2021 data.

"It's a privilege to be the only company in Naples to have these superstars representing us," said William "Bill" Raveis, CEO and Founder of William Raveis. "I am truly honored to be working with the best of the best."

Ranked #2 in Naples, #10 in Florida and #44 in the Nation, Frank Sajtar surpassed the $300 million mark as an individual agent and had several multi-million-dollar sales, including 2976 Gordon Drive at $31 million and 4444 Gordon Drive at $27.05 million.

"To have six associates achieving these numbers in a single year speaks volumes about their professionalism, dedication and ability to represent some of the highest priced real estate in the nation, we are proud of their achievements," said Matt Lane, General Manager of William Raveis in Florida.

Additionally, William Raveis maintains its solid grip on the #1 market share position in the ultra-luxury enclave of Port Royal where the average sale price reached $20 million in 2021. WR is the only privately held firm offering real estate, mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

ABOUT WILLIAM RAVEIS

William Raveis is the #1 family-owned real estate company in Florida and the Northeast, and the sixth largest independent real estate brokerage in the United States, according to RealTrends. William Raveis, WR's CEO and Chairman, founded the company 48 years ago and has turned it into a real estate powerhouse with more than 4,400 talented sales associates across 140 offices in Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Maine, and Vermont. WR is the only privately held firm offering mortgage and insurance services under one roof to its clients, thereby creating a seamless end-to-end customer experience.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marni Lane, marni@kriskeylane.com

Susan Kriskey, susan@kriskeylane.com

View original content:

SOURCE William Raveis