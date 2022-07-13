CANNABIS COMPANY COOKIES CELEBRATES THE OPENING OF FIRST DISPENSARY IN MISSOURI

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced today a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri.

Cookies St. Louis Dispensary (PRNewswire)

Located at 11088 New Halls Ferry Road in St. Louis, the new dispensary will open its doors to the public with a Grand Opening event on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at 10 am CST.

Grand opening festivities will include live music, food, giveaways, and more for all registered patients. Additionally, one lucky visitor will have the chance to win a month of Cookies on Grand Opening Day and 15 others will be chosen for an exclusive event with Berner on August 6th.

"We feel honored and excited to be the first cannabis company in Missouri to bring the iconic Cookies brand retail store to our patients here in the show me state" said Jason Corrado, Co-founder and CEO of 3Fifteen Primo Cannabis. "Cookies was born in California, has grown international, and today boasts a huge brand following, due to their innovative products and proprietary strain genetics library. We look forward to supporting this thriving community by bringing this well-respected and top-selling cannabis brand to Missouri."

At the new location, Cookies patients can choose from a large selection of THC and CBD products available in a variety of consumption methods. In particular, the store will open with a new menu of exclusive strains. The Company's portfolio of in-house brands includes Lemonnade, Collins Ave, Runtz, Minntz and more.

In addition to Cookies latest location, the Company also serves patients in Detroit, Oklahoma City, Denver, Las Vegas, Portland and more.

For more information regarding Cookies product offerings in Missouri, along with openings and hours of operation, please visit cookies.co .

About Cookies

Cookies, founded in 2010 by Billboard-charting rapper and entrepreneur Berner and Bay Area breeder and cultivator Jai, is the most globally recognized cannabis company in the world. Cookies values the power of the plant and focuses on creating game-changing genetics. The company offers a collection of over 70 proprietary cannabis cultivars and more than 2,000 products. Cookies also actively works to enrich communities disproportionately impacted by the War on Drugs through advocacy and social equity initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, the company opened its first retail store in 2018 in Los Angeles, and has since expanded to over 45 retail locations in 17 markets across 5 countries. Cookies was named one of America's Hottest Brands of 2021 by AdAge; the first cannabis brand to ever receive this accolade. Learn more at cookies.co

Gary Payton Strain (PRNewswire)

All Time High Strain (PRNewswire)

Apples and Bananas Strain (PRNewswire)

