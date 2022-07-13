Corbet Scientific Selected to Pitch Their Technology at the 2022 Ag Chem Summit Pitching Hour

Leaders in the agrochemical industry will learn more about the game-changing activator-sticker technology HYDROVANT ®

RALEIGH, N.C., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Corbet Scientific will present trial results for water-based adjuvant HYDROVANT® to leaders in the agrochemical industry during the Ag Chem Summit pitching hour on July 12 in Raleigh, NC. The pitching hour connects ag distributors and manufacturers to disruptors, like Corbet Scientific, in the agrochemical space. Only select companies are invited to present at the event.

"The technology in HYDROVANT transcends any current agricultural adjuvant performance," said Tom Zangrillo, vice president for Corbet Scientific. "This product can be a game-changer on a farmer's operation. The Ag Chem Summit pitching hour is an ideal way for us to showcase the power of HYDROVANT and connect with the companies that can get this innovative product into farmers' hands."

During the presentation, Corbet Scientific will discuss select findings from the more than 30 ongoing and replicated trials for HYDROVANT happening worldwide. Examples of research include a rainfast trial conducted at Sparks Isotope Lab at Cornell University. In this trial, HYDROVANT showed 40 percent more pesticide present after 28 days in rainforest conditions. Another replicated trial in the same lab found that bifenthrin insecticide with HYDROVANT applied to a wet leaf provided statistically similar pesticide adhesion to bifenthrin alone on a dry leaf. Plus, in foliar application trials HYDROVANT has never caused symptoms of phototoxicity.

HYDROVANT is a new Activator-Sticker Technology that when tank mixed, increases the efficacy of both contact and systemic pesticides, pre emerge and post emerge herbicides and fertilizers. It reduces the rate of run-off and allows pesticides or fertilizers to stay on the leaf and work longer. It works by creating a dynamic coating that holds the active ingredient in place and optimizes effectiveness while allowing carbon dioxide and other gasses to flow through to the plant. The result is more efficient applications, higher efficacy and lower environmental impact.

"We are thrilled to present at the Ag Chem Summit," said Zangrillo. "This event is vital to the future of the ag industry, and we look forward to being part of the conversation."

To learn more, visit, https://hydrovant.com/.

About Corbet Scientific

Corbet Scientific is an agrochemical company dedicated to pursuing groundbreaking science to discover and develop solutions that enhance crop production while limiting environmental impact. Learn more at https://corbetscientific.com.

