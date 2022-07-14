Constru Launches Industry-First OpenAPI Enabled Offering, Announces Integrations with Leading Platforms

Integrations will further improve and automate construction project management

CHICAGO, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Constru , a leader in breakthrough computer vision technology for the construction sector, has established strategic integrations with leading platforms Oracle, Procore and Autodesk. The integrations will further enable and streamline construction project management work such as scheduling, progress and payments tracking and 3D modeling for global ENR400 companies. Additionally, the company has launched an OpenAPI (OAI) enabled offering, a construction industry first for AI based vision and analytics platforms, promoting leading API standards and a vendor-neutral description format to ensure seamless integration with other platforms in the ecosystem.

Constru's OpenAPI platform is an industry first for AI based computer vision and analytics platforms

"We are extremely excited for the release of Constru Schedule, including our live partnership with Oracle Primavera Cloud Service," said Michael Sasson, CEO of Constru. "This integration will take construction project management to the next level by providing data and actionable insights to improve performance, reduce costs, and inform critical decisions throughout the construction process. Processes that typically take 30+ work hours for engineers can now be done in a fraction of the time."

Constru's integration with Oracle Primavera Cloud is the first time that progress tracking will be able to be automated within the platform. Planned schedules can be connected with actual jobsite progress from Constru's computer vision and AI platform. Constru's ability to track over 25 work categories and 250 construction jobs enables full project coverage, automated progress tracking per schedule item, and features such as 2/4/6 week lookahead schedules.

In addition to Oracle Primavera Cloud, the Constru platform is being integrated with Procore and BIM360 (Autodesk Construction Cloud), extending the functionality into all leading construction management platforms. Constru also offers support for data sync with MS Project and PowerProject.

Constru's OpenAPI (OAI) is an industry-first for computer vision and AI analytics platforms that will enable additional integrations that can be launched within weeks. "As the global construction industry continues to grow, we see a strong trend of leading companies looking to integrate new technologies into all aspects of their business," said Keren Yaniv, Constru's VP Product. "Our primary focus is solving customer pain points and improving the performance of their projects. Enabling easy access to data and supporting quick integrations will allow our customers to fully leverage the Constru platform."

About Constru

Constru is building the future of efficiency with an AI-powered construction solution that turns captured imagery into insights for better data-driven decision making. We drive efficiency on projects by providing teams the ability to get first-hand, image-based data, process it for insight, and see it in context mapped to project plans. Enabling owners, developers, and general contractors to consistently finish projects ahead of schedule and under budget, our customers report average reduction in overall projects costs of 2-4%. For more information, visit constru.ai .

