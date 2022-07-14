Decorate with Horror Characters from the Movies and Your Worst Nightmares This Halloween

DALLAS, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween decorators can recreate scenes from horror films and their worst nightmares with Gemmy's life-size animatronics, pathway stakes, musical light strings, and more from the Lowe's Haunted Living collection.

Decorators can recreate scenes from horror films and their worst nightmares with Gemmy's life-size animatronic. FROM THE MOVIES

Kick up the fright factor with 6-ft life-size animated characters from the movies, including Halloween II's Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, and Friday the 13's Jason Voorhees. Dressed in their iconic clothing, these life-like characters make chilling movements and sound effects.

Also available is a 2.1-ft life-size animated Chucky in overalls and a striped sweater. With choppy red hair and a slashed face, Chucky speaks spooky phrases as he rolls around and raises his knife.

Programmed with sound and motion activation, these amazing life-size characters (MSRP $239.00 each) add a spine-tingling touch to a haunted evening with guests or trick-or-treaters. Each collapses for easy, end-of-season storage.

The collection also includes haunting musical light strings and pathway stakes with Halloween II's Michael Myers, A Nightmare on Elm Street's Freddy Krueger, and Friday the 13's Jason Voorhees.

YOUR WORST NIGHTMARES

More scares await with creepy characters straight out of your nightmares. Any sound or movement activates the 7-ft Reaper with Hourglass Animatronic (MSRP $199.00). Its lifeless face lights up green with red flashing eyes, turns at the waist and speaks taunting phrases to anyone passing by.

Creeping around the corner is a 5-ft animated Crouching Grave Digger (MSRP $159.00) with a shovel. Dressed in earthy tones and crouched in a digging position, this possessed grave digger speaks spooky phrases and raises his head to reveal flashing red eyes.

Complete the look with a 4.3-ft long Crawling Zombie dressed in tattered clothing. Placed on a floor or ground surface, he adds the perfect spooky surprise with blacked out, flashing red eyes and groaning sounds.

The Haunted Living horror collection (MSRP $34.98-$239.00) is available at select Lowe's stores and online at Lowes.com.

About Gemmy Industries

Gemmy Industries is a leading seasonal lighting and decor innovator that has changed the way America decorates for the holidays. As the originator of Airblown® Inflatables and LightShow® lighting, Gemmy is a trendsetter in making homes festive for every special occasion. For more information on product lines and retailers, go to www.gemmy.com.

