WEIS MARKETS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago

SUNBURY, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc.'s (NYSE: WMK) Board of Directors today declared a quarterly dividend of $.32 per share to shareholders of record as of July 25, 2022 payable on August 8, 2022.

(PRNewswire)
About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid-Atlantic food retailer operating 198 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weis-markets-announces-quarterly-dividend-301587127.html

SOURCE Weis Markets

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.