Mystic Labs™ Debuts High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies

- Customers can try variety of flavors with new 50-count bottle bundles created to maximize value to consumers -

TAMPA, Fla., July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mystic Labs™, the manufacturer and distributor of Delta-8 THC products and Delta-9 THC Gummies, announces its newest line of gummies, High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies.

"Delta-8 is one of the most popular cannabinoids being utilized alongside CBD products," said Kevin Collins, co-founder of Mystic Labs.

Mystic Labs High Potency Delta-8 THC Gummies contain 50mg of Delta-8 THC per gummy and come in five flavors: Atomic Apple, Blue Raspberry Breeze, Hypnotic Pink Lemonade, Mango Madness and Mixed Berry Magic. All flavors will be available in a 50-count bottle with an MSRP of $99.99.

Customers can also take advantage of new bundle savings by choosing three flavors of 50-count bottles at a total discount of $100 off the retail price. By purchasing three bottles, a customer would be paying just $0.025 per milligram of Delta-8 THC, the best value for customers in the industry. Similar bundle savings have been applied to Mystic Labs Delta-9 THC Gummies — three 50-count bottles cost $159.99, a savings of $65.

Federally compliant under the 2018 Farm Bill, all Mystic Labs THC Gummies are independently lab tested to ensure safety and compliance with all state and federal regulations.

"As our experience and reputation shows from manufacturing award-winning, industry-leading CBD products, we are more than capable of manufacturing reliable and safe Delta-8 and Delta-9 products," said Collins. "We oversee the entire process, from raw material verification to packaging, shipping and marketing, so that our customers can have the utmost confidence in all our products."

All Mystic Labs products are crafted and manufactured by its in-house team of more than 300 employees across four manufacturing and distribution locations in Tampa, Florida.

For more information about its commitment to providing the highest-quality Delta-8 and Delta-9 products, and to shop Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC Gummies, visit https://mysticlabsd8.com.

About Us

Mystic Labs™, founded in 2020 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a manufacturer and distributor of premium Delta-8, Delta-9 THC and Kratom Extract products including gummies, tinctures and vaping products. With more than 150,000 square feet of manufacturing space and over 300 employees, Mystic Labs' dedication to quality happens in-house, where it formulates, manufactures and distributes products in the United States. All products are tested in-house and independently lab tested by a third-party lab. Learn more at https://mysticlabsd8.com.

