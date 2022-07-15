Wolters Kluwer Showcases Customer-focused Solutions at the 2022 American Association of Law Libraries Conference

NEW YORK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. will showcase a diverse portfolio of new and recently enhanced solutions for legal professionals at the 2022 American Association of Law Libraries (AALL) Annual Meeting and Conference, taking place in Denver, CO from July 16-19. Following a wave of new offerings in recent years, Wolters Kluwer's portfolio at the conference further demonstrates its strong track record of developing innovative solutions driven by direct feedback from customers.

"The demand for legal technology is being driven by the information explosion and increased regulation, putting more pressure on legal professionals across the country," said Ken Crutchfield, Vice President & General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S. "We are continuing to invest in best-in-class content and solutions that can be seamlessly embedded into our customers' workflow, serving them with more precise and actionable insights and analytics to help them achieve the best possible outcomes for their clients."

With a wide range of solutions on display, Wolters Kluwer will highlight its new and enhanced offerings that combine best-in-class technology, market-leading content, and expert-driven thought leadership.

VitalLaw Laws & Regs Dashboard

Wolters Kluwer has enhanced the Laws & Regs dashboard within VitalLaw, its acclaimed legal research platform that includes complete, comprehensive coverage updated daily. Based on customer feedback, the new updates enable a more powerful search functionality within VitalLaw's vast resources, allowing users to identify future effective dates for laws and regulations. Users can also view the differences between the current version of a law or regulation and the future version once changes go into effect, enabling a streamlined legal research process to identify changes and impacts more quickly and effectively. Users can receive updated bills at the state level within 5-7 days and federal bills once the board reviews them.

VitalLaw Law Firm SharePoint Integration

At AALL, Wolters Kluwer will debut its Law Firm SharePoint Site, expanding the functionality of VitalLaw to make actionable content more accessible across the law firm. In addition, by leveraging Single Sign-On (SSO) and new enhancements, knowledge managers and law librarians will be empowered to provide valuable resources to attorneys at their point of need.

VitalLaw Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer

This new offering provides legal professionals with tools to collect intelligence on labor arbitrators and build a more effective negotiating strategy. Users can access a wide range of valuable information on a particular labor arbitrator, including their history, experience, background on their past case decisions, and more. Launching later this year, Labor Arbitrator and Awards Analyzer is Wolters Kluwer's latest offering in a series of recent enhancements to provide arbitration professionals with comprehensive tools to enable deeper analysis and strategic insights.

Securities Enforcement Analyzer

Wolters Kluwer will preview Securities Enforcement Analyzer, a new tool that will provide users with enhanced search filters and advanced statistics on enforcement action from the S.E.C. The solution will be available to customers later this year through VitalLaw and RBSource.

Wolters Kluwer will be located at Booth #617. Join us to demo several solutions, including VitalLaw® Cybersecurity and Privacy Law Suite, RBsource | RBsourceFilings with RegReview, Tax Essentials, VitalLaw® Labor & Employment Law Portfolio, Kluwer I.P. Law, and more. Conference attendees are invited to join us at one of the following sessions:

Sunday, July 17 : Partner Solutions Day ( 10:15 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. )

Monday, July 18 : Partner Solutions Day ( 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. )

Tuesday, July 19 : Product and Q&A Sessions ( 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. )

At this year's conference Ken Crutchfield, Vice President and General Manager of Legal Markets for Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory U.S., will moderate a panel entitled "Key Law Firm Library Trends: 2022 and Beyond." The panel will feature industry leaders Cynthia Brown, Director, Research Services, Littler Mendelson P.C.; Saskia Mehlhorn, U.S. Director, Knowledge Services, Norton Rose Fulbright US LLP; and Jean P. O'Grady, J.D., M.L.S., Director of Research & Knowledge, Venable L.L.P. The panel will discuss hot topics within the profession, including the evolution of the hybrid work model, the Great Resignation, and the impacts of inflation.

