Infobird Co., Ltd Embarks on International Expansion with Singapore Based Channel Partner

BEIJING, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Infobird Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) ("Infobird" or the "Company"), a leading provider of AI-powered customer engagement solutions in China, today announced that it has signed a channel partner agreement with Harbor Private Limited, a company based in Singapore that focuses on providing software services to enterprises. Based on the channel agreement, Harbor Private Limited will be responsible for the sales of Infobird's intelligent interactive training SaaS products in the Singapore market. This cooperation marks the official entry of Infobird's products into the international market.

As the product provider, Infobird will leverage its experienced team of technical experts and consultants to provide product consulting, training and technical support to Harbor Private Limited. Harbor Private Limited will use its resources and team to promote Infobird's intelligent interactive training product into the Singapore market and provide efficient localization services to local customers in Singapore.

Infobird's Intelligent interactive training is an innovative and transformative SaaS product for sales and customer service training. Compared with the passive knowledge learning through online classes or lecturers, Infobird's intelligent interactive training focuses more on empowering sales and customer service agents to actively use the knowledge by practicing with a virtual customer, which is done by AI voice Chatbot, so as to achieve a closed-loop from knowledge mastery to skillful application. At the same time, based on the quantified practicing results, management can also have a better understanding of whether their customer service or sales agents are ready to interact with real customers or whether areas of improvement are required prior to live customer engagement.

Infobird's intelligent interactive training can support many training scenarios such as customer service centers, telemarketing centers, sales teams or store guides. Infobird believes the potential targeted customers for its intelligent interactive training are typically mid-to-large enterprises with large numbers of customer service or sales agents, and the product is applicable to industries which have high service-level requirements, including banking and insurance, medical, consumer goods and retail and the luxury goods industries.

The Singapore market represents Infobird's initial international expansion opportunity. As the cooperation continues to advance, Infobird intends to continue to upgrade the product offering and further improve the in-house international service capability. In the future, Infobird expects to engage with more agents in other regions or markets to further expand into the international market.

About Infobird Co., Ltd

Infobird, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a software-as-a-service provider of innovative AI-powered, or artificial intelligence enabled, customer engagement solutions in China. For more information, visit Infobird's website at www.Infobird.com.

