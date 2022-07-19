Youth Esports Franchise XP League Plans for Rapid Expansion

First-to-Market Youth Esports Brand Looks to Add 25 New Franchisees Across North America

DALLAS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XP League, an emerging youth esports franchise brand focusing on character building and teamwork is breaking through the market with plans for franchise expansion, which is fueled by the demand for competitive gaming across the country. As the first-to-market youth esports franchise in North America, the brand was recently acquired by Unleashed Brands, a fast-growing parent company of youth enrichment franchise brands, including Urban Air Adventure Park, The Little Gym, Snapology, Premier Martial Arts and Class 101.

The organization helps students with an interest in esports to further their passion at a competitive level like traditional sports. XP League is planning to sign 25 new franchise agreements by the end of this year.

The brand was recently in the national spotlight as XP League hosted the largest in-person youth esports tournament in North America on June 25-26, the North American Finals. The top 48 XP League teams, coaches, league owners and families came together at Full Sail University to host hundreds of players and spectators that participated in the national tournament. The event reached over 10,000 viewers through streaming platforms and produced over 20 hours of content.

"Being the first-to-market in such a growing industry is really exciting for us. The success we've witnessed from the franchise model and from the recent tournament has allowed us to share the uniqueness of XP League far and wide," said Jay Melamed, CEO and Brand President. "This is about more than just esports. What we teach these kids in the process are character-building tools that will stay with them forever."

To continue to grow the industry and impact more kids, XP League is seeking individuals who are committed to their mission and who are ready to make a positive change in their community. Franchisees don't need to be an expert in esports or have a ton of familiarity with the industry. The program provides coaching guides and all tournament management is done at the corporate level. With notable recognition of the larger esports community, XP League comes with a positive reputation for anyone interested in investing. The initial investment for interested franchisees ranges from $37,800 - $73,660. For more information about owning an XP League franchise, visit https://franchise.xpleague.com/.

Launched in 2020, XP League offers a nine-week seasonal program including one practice and one match a week. Each team is led by a coach who focuses on teaching resiliency, teamwork and sportsmanship in addition to gaming skills. By integrating these values into the core format of its programming, kids see the positive reward as an exciting part of the overall experience

About XP League

XP League is the first-to-market youth esports league franchise that bridges the gap between conventional youth athletics and competitive esports. XP League provides an innovative program that fosters social skills and sportsmanship through a positive, certified coach-led structure. Launched in September 2020, XP League has quickly grown to become the first and largest esports franchise concept the U.S. and Canada.

About Unleashed Brands

Unleashed Brands, currently includes portfolio brands Urban Air, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts. and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help kids learn, play and grow. Over the last 10 years, the team at Unleashed Brands has built a proven platform and know-how for scaling businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the lives of every kid by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are destined to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrands.com.

