LONGi achieves new milestone of 30GW for Hi-MO 5 module shipments

XI'AN, China, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi's Hi-MO 5 modules, based on 182mm cells, have now been delivered to clients in 94 countries, with total shipments exceeding 30GW and the company's design philosophy validated by the product's popularity with customers.

Hi-MO 5 modules are not only ideal for utility-scale power plants, but are also widely applicable for the DG market. In depth analysis suggests that Hi-MO 5 is widely considered to represent the optimal product based on size, its compatibility with the industrial chain, its product value and life cycle reliability.

From the very first Hi-MO 5 module to roll off the production line, to successive cumulative shipment milestones of 10GW, 20GW and now 30GW, LONGi has remained fully committed to bringing the most reliable products to market in order to provide high-efficiency solutions for the development of the 'new power system'.

From Hi-MO 1 to Hi-MO 5, from its debut in the module business to becoming a shipment leader, LONGi has remained focused on customer value and technological innovation and continues to be at the vanguard of industry breakthroughs in order to achieve, with its global customers and partners, the ultimate goal of carbon neutrality.

Milestone review of the LONGi Hi-MO 5 module:

June 29, 2020 - Hi-MO 5 product release.

August 8, 2020 - module showcased at SNEC Shanghai.

September 8, 2020 – first Hi-MO 5 module rolls off production line.

September 15, 2020 - first shipment contract signed.

April 28, 2021 – recognized with awards at TÜV Rheinland 'All Quality Matters' solar congress.

July 21, 2021 – recognized with award at Intersolar Europe.

November 5, 2021 – global shipments exceed 10GW.

April 27, 2022 – global shipments exceed 20GW.

July 15, 2022 – global shipments exceed 30GW.

About LONGi

Founded in 2000, LONGi is committed to being the world's leading solar technology company, focusing on customer-driven value creation for full scenario energy transformation.

Under its mission of 'Utilizing Solar Energy, Building a Green World' and brand philosophy of 'Steadfast and Reliable Technology Leadership', LONGi has dedicated itself to technology innovation and established five business sectors, covering mono silicon wafers, cells and modules, commercial & industrial distributed solar solutions, green energy solutions and hydrogen equipment. The company has honed its capabilities to provide green energy and has, more recently, also embraced green hydrogen products and solutions to support global zero carbon development. www.longi.com/en

