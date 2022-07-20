Pal Arinsal is to be incorporated into Grandvalira Resorts and a countrywide ski pass launched to provide access to 303 km of slopes

In 2018, Ordino Arcalís was fully incorporated into Grandvalira. This yielded Grandvalira Resorts, to which the La Massana resort has now been added

From the 2022-23 season, all Grandvalira ski passes will allow access to Ordino Arcalís and Pal Arinsal in both winter and summer

ANDORRA LA VELLA, Andorra, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pal Arinsal will be incorporated into Grandvalira Resorts from the 2022-2023 season. This alliance will unify Andorra's winter snow and mountain leisure activities 365 days a year, bring together a total of 303 km slopes for winter sports and make Grandvalira one of Europe's top destinations for the skiable area available. All Grandvalira Resort ski passes (including the season pass) will therefore be valid both at Pal Arinsal and at Ordino Arcalís, which was incorporated into Grandvalira Resorts in 2018.

The addition of the La Massana station to Grandvalira Resorts will provide some very beneficial changes for skiers. For example, multi-day ski passes that combine skiing at Pal Arinsal and Ordino Arcalís with days at Grandvalira will be available for purchase.

Grandvalira Season Ski Pass

The Grandvalira Season Ski Pass will be the new countrywide ski pass that offers access to all Andorra's resorts, making a total of 303 km of slopes for snow sports available, offering the chance to enjoy the mountains 365 days a year and unlimited access to Vallnord Pal Arinsal Mountain and Bike Park.

In the coming weeks Grandvalira Resorts will define the full details of the product, price and brand.

Pal Arinsal customers will be incorporated into My Grandski, the loyalty club that simplifies access and user queries regarding the resorts' platforms, while offering a range of skiing-related benefits such as Wi-Fi access, online shopping, ski track logs and subscription to the newsletter.

Pal Arinsal will also benefit from synergies with Grandvalira Resorts with a view to improving aspects of technology, marketing and communication, as well as its sales channels.

