Medifast Announces New Scientific Advisory Board Appointments

BALTIMORE, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, announced today the addition of three new members to its long-standing Scientific Advisory Board: Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar, Dr. Graham Thomas and Dr. Jessica Unick. Medifast's Scientific Advisory Board is now comprised of seven internationally recognized experts who provide objective insights to guide the company in making informed decisions based on the latest scientific developments in health and wellness. The cross-disciplinary panel was established in 2008 in service of the company's commitment to providing an evidence-based, safe and effective health and wellness program that meets consumer needs.

Dr. Dhurandhar 's 38 years of experience as a physician and nutritional biochemist has included the use of lifestyle interventions in his treatment of over 15,000 patients with obesity.

Dr. Thomas ' research focuses on the use of technology for the assessment and treatment of health behaviors , which he applies when developing AI-powered behavioral intervention research and digital health technologies.

Dr. Unick's weight loss research focuses on adapting behavioral interventions for early non-responders and the impact of physical activity.

"Medifast's Scientific Advisory Board's scope has expanded beyond weight loss and nutrition to include behavioral health and health-focused technology," said Dan Chard, Chairman and CEO of Medifast. "OPTAVIA's clinically proven plans are designed with input from our distinguished board members and help over one million people annually transform their lives. As consumers seek evidence-based tools and individualized support, more and more people are turning to OPTAVIA as the solution to help them achieve their health goals."

Medifast is rooted in more than 40 years of scientific knowledge and clinical heritage. The cross-disciplinary advisory board supports Medifast's commitment to provide scientifically valid, consumer-centric, high-quality innovations for lasting health – a commitment the company continues to invest in as part of its strategy for continued growth.

The new members of the Scientific Advisory Board are as follows:

Dr. Nikhil Dhurandhar, PhD

Professor and Chairperson of the Department of Nutritional Sciences at Texas Tech University | Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Obesity

Dr. J. Graham Thomas, PhD

Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the Brown Alpert Medical School | Associate Director at the Miriam Hospital's Weight Control and Diabetes Research Center | Co-founder of Lummé Health

Dr. Jessica Unick, PhD

Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at the Brown Alpert Medical School and the Miriam Hospital's Weight Control and Diabetes Research Center

About Medifast:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of independent OPTAVIA Coaches and a Community to help Customers achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. As the publicly traded market leader by revenue in the U.S. $7 billion weight management industry, the company has impacted more than 2 million lives through its Community of OPTAVIA Coaches, who teach Customers how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast was recognized in 2022 as one of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies by Forbes, in 2020 and 2021 as one of FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and was named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

