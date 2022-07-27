Crum & Forster Credit Division Appoints Drew Kovalsky VP, Credit Underwriter

MORRISTOWN, N.J., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crum & Forster's Credit Division announces the appointment of Drew M. Kovalsky, CFA, as Vice President, Credit Underwriter. Mr. Kovalsky, a Chartered Financial Analyst, is responsible for the research, evaluation and underwriting of Crum & Forster's suite of credit insurance and alternative risk finance products for North American customers and other select jurisdictions, including single situation credit and multi-buyer trade credit insurance, as well as alternative risk finance. Mr. Kovalsky, will be based in New York and will report to Donald Asadorian, Senior Vice President, Credit Division.

Crum & Forster (PRNewswire)

"Drew is an accomplished credit analyst with in-depth expertise in evaluating a range of fixed income credits for complex asset classes," stated Mr. Asadorian. "We are pleased to have Drew join our growing team of industry professionals as we continue building upon our division's insurance platform to meet the diverse risk management needs of Crum & Forster's credit finance clients."

Mr. Kovalsky has nearly twenty years of experience as a credit analyst with leading financial institutions and capital risk management firms. His expertise focuses on origination and underwriting of transactional credit solutions for varied asset classes, underwriting structured finance, project finance, infrastructure-related credits and municipal enterprises. His professional tenure reflects experience in the research and assessment of credit, capital adequacy, collateral performance, and portfolio risk modeling.

Most recently, Mr. Kovalsky was Vice President & Credit Analyst with Assured Guaranty for over fifteen years where he was responsible for overseeing credit evaluation of corporate fixed income classes, as well as credit research for alternative asset-backed finance transactions. Previously, he served with Barclays Capital as Manager of its Structured Credit & Complex Transactions Group and the specialty Financial Institutions Group. These roles followed prior positions as an analyst with Moody's Investor Service and Bank of America, respectively.

Mr. Kovlasky received a Master of Public Policy (MPP) in Finance from the University of Chicago and earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from Boston College. He is an affiliate of the CFA Society New York and Capital Markets Credit Analysts Society (CMCAS).

Crum & Forster's Credit Division was launched in 2019, offering coverage in four specialty areas to address financial, operational and strategic corporate risks, including single situation credit, multi-buyer trade credit insurance, mortgage risks and alternative risk finance solutions.

