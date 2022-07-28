Georgia Woman Sues After Nutri Ninja Blender Explosion

ST. PAUL, Minn., July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with experience representing victims of product liability injuries.

Johnson//Becker filed this Complaint on behalf of Priscilla Brown, a resident of Powder Springs, Georgia alleging that her Nutri Ninja blender caused injuries when its plastic container explosively separated from the base and spewed its hot contents onto her.

The Complaint alleges the explosion was the result of the blender pressurizing during use due to frictional energy created by rapidly rotating blades, which also causes a rise in temperature. Unsuspecting consumers have no way of knowing if the contents are at risk of exploding aside from handling the container cup, which immediately exposes them to a possible explosion. Nutri Ninja blenders are "unreasonably dangerous," according to the Complaint against manufacturer SharkNinja, and the company has failed to warn consumers of the risk of blenders overheating or exploding.

This suit is filed by Adam J. Kress of Johnson // Becker, PLLC. Adam exclusively handles injury cases, with an emphasis on national products liability litigation, including cases involving burn injuries from defective products.

