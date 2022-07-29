"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- Debuts

TOKYO, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more details.
New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/7NVFEkBIt9U
The new Summons will feature the following 5 star characters:
Yhwach (Thousand-Year Blood War The End ver.)
Sosuke Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War The Agony ver.)
Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (Thousand-Year Blood War The Fire ver.)
Get a 5 Star Character in the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons
The Free Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31st. The Thousand-Year Blood War Free Summons will begin at the same time.
This is an opportunity players will not want to miss out on as everyone gets one free Summons that guarantees a Thousand-Year Blood War character.
Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.
*See the in-game notifications about the Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign for more information.
Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls
Platform:
iOS /Android™/PC/PS4
Smartphone Support:
Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support:
Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
PC (Bluestacks) Support:
Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
Genre:
3D Action
Release Date:
July 23, 2015
Price:
Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website:
Official Twitter Account:
Official Facebook Page:
Official YouTube Channel:
Official Instagram:
Official Discord:
Copyright:
© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097
