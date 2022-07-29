Olympus Property Acquires New 192-Unit Class A Multifamily Community in Raeford, North Carolina

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Olympus Property is pleased to announce the successful acquisition of Stone Gables, a 192-unit garden-style apartment community in Raeford, North Carolina, just outside of Fayetteville.

Olympus Property Acquires Stone Gables in Raeford, NC (PRNewswire)

The property is strategically located in close proximity to some of the region's most notable employers such as Fort Bragg, one of the largest military bases in the world with a workforce of more than 60,000 and estimated economic impact of over $13 billion. Other major nearby employers include the VA Healthcare Centers, Goodyear Tire, and Walmart Associates. Stone Gables is also within five minutes of the 401 retail corridor, with over 1 million square feet of retail space.

The property is well-positioned to capitalize on the region's stable military-heavy economy and steady population growth. Limited new supply and pent-up demand will continue to drive rent growth over the foreseeable future, which has increased 12.4% over the last year.

Olympus Property, who operates the nearby community Heights at MacArthur Park, plans to leverage its local presence in the Fayetteville market. "Stone Gables will be the second asset we've acquired in Fayetteville this year. It's a beautiful property in a market that's experiencing strong rent growth paired with virtually no development pipeline. The positive market fundamentals and the economies of now having two properties makes this an excellent acquisition," notes Travis Bertetto, Associate Director of Acquisitions at Olympus Property.

Completed in 2013, the Class A property features eight three-story apartment buildings spaciously situated on 12.83 acres. The property features a robust amenities package including a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool & sundeck, detached garages, picnic & grilling areas, resident park with playground, and off-leash dog park. Unit interiors include nine-foot ceilings, full size washers/dryers, granite kitchen and bathroom countertops, black appliances, and private patios/balconies. Olympus plans to further enhance the Class A property with an additional $1 million in capital over the next few years which in turn will add significant long-term value for its Partners.

About Olympus Property:

Established in 1992, Olympus Property is a highly experienced full-service multifamily owner and operator headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. The company's portfolio is currently valued at over $5 billion and representing approximately 22,700 units under ownership and management. Olympus is consistently focused on high-growth markets and adding value across the portfolio. The company is currently invested in fourteen states including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming and Kentucky.

To learn more about Olympus Property or for media inquiries, please contact Jeff Evans at 325-829-8844 or Jeff.Evans@OlympusProperty.com, or Braden Barr at 415-686-0232 or Braden.Barr@OlympusProperty.com.

For more information please visit: www.OlympusProperty.com

Olympus Property Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Olympus Property) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Olympus Property