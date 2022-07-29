Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for Farm Aid 2022

RALEIGH, N.C., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tickets for Farm Aid's annual music and food festival go on sale tomorrow, Saturday, July 30, at 10 a.m. ET. Prices range from $75 to $315 and will be available for purchase at LiveNation.com. This year's festival is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 24 at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Farm Aid 2022 will feature performances by Willie Nelson & Family, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews & Tim Reynolds, and Margo Price, as well as Chris Stapleton, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Allison Russell, Charley Crockett, Brittney Spencer and Particle Kid.

Venue and Farm Aid staff are following the latest CDC guidance and industry best practices to prevent the transmission of COVID-19, including various precautions across the festival operation. Based on the latest local guidelines, attendees are not required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test and/or vaccination for entry into Farm Aid 2022. Farm Aid will monitor the situation closely and update protocols as warranted leading up to Sept. 24. Be sure to check FarmAid.org for the latest updates and guidelines as entry requirements are subject to change. No refunds will be offered due to changed requirements.

For event updates, follow Farm Aid on Twitter (@FarmAid), Facebook (facebook.com/farmaid) and Instagram (instagram.com/farmaid), and visit farmaid.org/festival. Festivalgoers are encouraged to use the hashtags #FarmAid2022 and #Road2FarmAid to join the conversation on social media around this year's festival.

Farm Aid's mission is to build a vibrant, family farm-centered system of agriculture in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid's work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food. For more than 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of the artists who contribute their performances each year, has raised more than $64 million to support programs that help farmers thrive, expand the reach of the Good Food Movement, take action to change the dominant system of industrial agriculture and promote food from family farms.

