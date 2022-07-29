Viking M&A Celebrates Addition of New Senior Advisor

Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, proudly welcomes to the team, industry leader and Florida native, Mr. Robert Lugo.

TAMPA, Fla., July 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viking Mergers & Acquisitions of Tampa, Florida, is pleased to announce the addition of Senior Advisor, Mr. Robert Lugo, to the Viking team.

Born and raised in Florida, Mr. Lugo grew up in a family of entrepreneurs. After obtaining two Bachelor's Degrees in Finance and Accounting, he went on to earn his Master's in Entrepreneurship from the University of South Florida. Mr. Lugo excelled in finance and accounting roles in the healthcare and energy industries before joining the University of South Florida and becoming their Director of Business & Administration for the College of Nursing. He later worked as a Controller with an oncology healthcare company and as CFO with a law firm before joining Viking this year.

Mr. Lugo brings over 20 years of financial and operational experience in a broad range of public and private sector companies with a proven record of leading organizations to unprecedented growth. His highly diverse career and broad spectrum of senior leadership experience has tied him into nearly every facet of business, providing senior level operational leadership that culminated in improved profits and ensured overall company future growth and success. Mr. Lugo's experience gives him a unique perspective that allows him to recognize corporate operational impacts as well as financial barriers, seamlessly assisting his clients in the sale or purchase of their business.

Clients enlisting the services of Mr. Lugo know they are getting an industry leader to personally address their needs; he focuses completely on his clients and their situation or needs. After carefully analyzing their specific requirements, Mr. Lugo works collaboratively with clients to form a succinct strategic plan which helps them to effectively facilitate the most favorable business divestiture. Mr. Lugo values the importance of communication with clients to provide the best customer care as they transition to new opportunities.

About Viking Mergers and Acquisitions

Viking provides exit strategies and M&A services to middle-market business owners. In business since 1996, 50% of Viking's brokers are former business owners. Viking has an 85% close rate, representing more than 800 successful transactions.

