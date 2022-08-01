An Iconic Week of Fashion and Fundraising Returns to Bellevue This Fall

Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection returns with chic style workshops and high-energy runway shows, providing support to local nonprofits

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The most highly anticipated fashion event in the Pacific Northwest returns as Fashion Week at The Bellevue Collection with premier runway shows Oct. 7 – 8. The Collection is setting the stage with the best fall fashion looks and all the inspiration for this season's styles. Don't miss beauty and style workshops and interactive experiences throughout September leading up to these two iconic runway shows. Tickets are now available and are expected to sell out fast; tickets may be purchased at fashionweekbellevue.com.

"At The Bellevue Collection, we believe fashion should be an inspirational reflection of individual style," said VP of Marketing for The Bellevue Collection, Jennifer Leavitt. "Our hope is that through our workshops and events, guests feel empowered to embrace their unique selves and develop their own one-of-kind look."

For 16 years, The Bellevue Collection has donated over $1M to community partners by gifting 100% of every Fashion Week ticket sale. And this year is no exception, as ticket sales from the Posh Party Trend Show will benefit Treehouse and The Collective Runway Show will benefit Dress For Success Seattle.

The premier runway shows include:

Posh Party Trend Show ( Friday, Oct. 7 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue)

An evening of must-have runway trends and a night out for celebrating all the best in fall fashion and beauty for 2022! Watch The Bellevue Collection's Fall Look Book come alive on the runway and try beauty touch ups, fun photo booths, hors d'oeuvres, drinks and desserts. The night includes a fashionable gift and a $20 Bellevue Collection promo card. Premier tickets are $125 and General Admission tickets are $100 with 100% of ticket sales benefitting Treehouse .

The Collective Runway Show ( Saturday, Oct. 8 , 6:30 p.m. at Hyatt Regency Bellevue)

Inspired by Fashion Week runway shows around the world, see the latest looks presented with a PNW twist at The Collective Runway Show. Watch premier brands showcasing their fall looks on the runway. Dress up and raise a glass to a stylish night. Be treated to hors d'oeuvres and desserts and leave with a premium gift along with a Bellevue Collection promo card. Premier tickets are $175 (include a $50 promo card) and General Admission tickets are $125 (include a $25 promo card) with 100% of ticket sales benefitting Dress For Success Seattle.

About the Beneficiaries:

Treehouse

Treehouse's mission is to give kids in foster care a childhood and a future. They provide a combination of programs that meet basic material needs, fund extracurricular and school activities, and provide support for academic success and the transition to adult independence.

Dress For Success Seattle

Dress For Success Seattle is the Washington affiliate of the global nonprofit empowering women to achieve financial independence by providing a network of support, development tools, and professional attire to thrive in work and in life. These funds support expanding their always FREE workforce development programs.

For more Fashion Week programming details and to purchase tickets, visit fashionweekbellevue.com or follow The Bellevue Collection on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

About The Bellevue Collection

Located in the heart of Bellevue, Wash., The Bellevue Collection comprises three developments owned by family-operated Kemper Development Company and affiliates. The first is Bellevue Square, a super-regional upscale shopping center, which is joined by Bellevue Place, a mixed-use property featuring Hyatt Regency Bellevue and small boutiques. The third development Lincoln Square, is anchored by Cinemark & Cinemark Reserve Lincoln Square, The Westin Bellevue, W Bellevue, restaurants and home furnishing stores, along with premier office space and luxury high-rise residences. Combined, The Bellevue Collection features more than 200 shops, 50 restaurants and entertainment venues, 1,100 luxury hotel rooms and 12,500 free retail parking spaces all in one place—making it the region's largest shopping, dining, nightlife and entertainment destination. For more information, visit bellevuecollection.com or follow on Facebook , Instagram or Twitter .

