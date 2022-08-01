Helping Hand for Relief and Development Supports World Humanitarian Day with a Nationwide Day of Service Event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Helping Hand for Relief and Development (HHRD) is excited to host their first annual Day of Service in partnership with the United Nations' global call to action this World Humanitarian Day, August 19, 2022.

Each year, the UN highlights a theme and asks humanitarians around the world to come together to raise awareness and support for those affected by crises and for the safety of those who selflessly risk their lives to provide aid to them. To join in these efforts, from August 19-21, all HHRD regional offices nationwide will organize a Day of Service opportunity for volunteers to sort and pack essentials to send to distressed populations and countries around the world. Clothing, shoes, blankets, and toys are just some of the items that will be prepared for shipping during this event. Volunteers will also have a chance to mingle and enjoy refreshments, friendly competitions, and other entertainment.

As a global humanitarian relief and development organization, HHRD has been responding to human suffering in emergency and disaster situations around the world since 2005, as well as offering long-term relief and development programs. Throughout the year, HHRD continues to serve populations and countries devastated by conflict, such as Afghanistan, Syria, Yemen, Myanmar, and Ukraine; as well as those affected by disasters and extreme weather conditions, such as the drought in Africa; floods in Bangladesh, Malaysia, and South Africa; fires in Hargeisa, Pakistan, and the Rohingya refugee camps; the earthquake in Haiti; typhoons in the Philippines; and many more.

To learn more and to join HHRD for their first annual Day of Service, please visit www.hhrd.org/DayofService.

Ranked one of the highest-rated charities by Charity Navigator for over the past ten years, donating to Helping Hand USA means ensuring donations go directly to those who need it most. To donate please visit www.hhrd.org or call 1-888-808-4357 (HELP). HHRD is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) tax-exempt organization. Tax ID# 31-1628040

