Intact Insurance Group USA LLC Completes Acquisition of Managing General Agent Highland Insurance Solutions

PLYMOUTH, Minn., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intact Insurance Group USA LLC (Intact), doing business under the brand name Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Highland Insurance Solutions ("Highland"), the U.S. construction division of Tokio Marine Highland (TMH), from Tokio Marine Kiln (TMK), having received all required regulatory approvals and all other closing conditions having been met.

"We are pleased to officially welcome Rick Girden, Kaileigh Bowe and the entire Highland team to Intact," says T. Michael Miller, Chief Executive Officer, Global Specialty Lines, Intact. "Highland is a strategically aligned acquisition for Intact Global Specialty Lines - it expands our specialty offering and supports our growth, distribution, and outperformance objectives. With the closing of the transaction, we shift our focus to onboarding the Highland platform to Intact, supporting the team and leveraging their expertise to grow the business and outperform."

Highland will operate as a standalone managing general agent, available to serve the risk management needs of its clients and broker partners through its current select markets, and now additionally though Intact. Highland is a managing general agent specializing in the wood frame builders risk segment of the construction market and will expand Intact's portfolio of owned distribution assets.

About Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions: Throughout the United States, Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions' underwriting companies offer a broad range of specialty insurance products through independent agencies, regional and national brokers, wholesalers and managing general agencies. Each business is managed by an experienced team of specialty insurance professionals focused on a specific customer group or industry segment and providing distinct products and tailored coverages and services. Targeted solutions include group accident and health; commercial and contract surety; entertainment; environmental; excess property; financial institutions; financial services; inland marine; management liability; ocean marine; technology; and tuition refund. For further information about U.S. products and services visit: intactspecialty.com.

Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions is the marketing brand for the insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC, a subsidiary of Intact Financial Corporation (TSX: IFC), the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada, a leading provider of global specialty insurance, and, with RSA, a leader in the U.K. and Ireland. The insurance company subsidiaries of Intact Insurance Group USA LLC include Atlantic Specialty Insurance Company, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of New York, a New York insurer, Homeland Insurance Company of Delaware, a Delaware insurer, OBI America Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, OBI National Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania insurer, and The Guarantee Company of North America USA, a Michigan insurer. Each of these insurers maintains its principal place of business at 605 Highway 169 N, Plymouth, MN 55441, except The Guarantee Company of North America USA, which is located at One Towne Square, Southfield, MI 48076. For information about Intact Financial Corporation, visit: intactfc.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Intact Insurance Specialty Solutions