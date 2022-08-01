Loyal Reaffirms Commitment to Health Data Privacy and Security with SOC 2 Type II Certification

Independent Exam Finds Loyal Maintains Effective Controls Amid Rapid Customer Growth and Extension of Platform Capabilities

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loyal , the preferred digital health platform for the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, today announced its successful completion of an independent System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II examination, demonstrating Loyal's maintenance of effective controls over the security, availability, and confidentiality of its platform.

Loyal (PRNewswire)

This most recent SOC 2 Type II report conducted by BARR Advisory represents clear third-party validation of Loyal's adherence to the highest standards of data management. Following a vigorous and lengthy review, Loyal first achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in May 2021. Loyal regularly recertifies its platform to provide customers with complete assurance that their data remains HIPAA compliant and is safely stored using AES-256 encryption.

"Data privacy, compliance, and security have always been a cornerstone of our approach. We are pleased that our latest SOC 2 report has shown we have the appropriate controls in place to mitigate risks as we continue to expand and innovate new features for our customers," said Chad Mallory, CEO at Loyal.

BARR Advisory is a global cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments. Their report comes as Loyal has rapidly expanded its capabilities – now offering an integrated end-to-end platform with solutions for chatbot, online scheduling, provider search, and more – to improve the patient experience for 36 health systems nationwide.

"The SOC 2 report affirms that Loyal has successfully managed the controls in place over the selected trust services criteria developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for effective data management," said Swathi West, healthcare compliance manager at BARR Advisory.

To learn more about Loyal's long-standing focus on security, visit loyalhealth.com/security/ .

About Loyal

Loyal is a healthcare consumer experience company solely dedicated to the betterment of patient care. As the preferred platform for improved care utilization used by the nation's leading health systems and hospitals, Loyal's AI-powered solution makes it easier for patients to connect and access care across their entire health journey, thereby driving loyalty with their trusted health provider. Streamline patients' navigation of your health system and network of clinical services with LoyalHealth.com .

Media Contact:

Lauren Ren

857-210-9545

loyal@finnpartners.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loyal