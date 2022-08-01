SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Outset Medical, Inc. - OM

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Outset Medical, Inc. ("Outset" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OM). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Outset and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On June 13, 2022, Outset issued a press release announcing, among other things, guidance for the second quarter of 2022. In the press release, Outset also announced that it "implemented a shipment hold on the distribution of its Tablo Hemodialysis System for home use pending the Food and Drug Administration's ('FDA') review and clearance of a 510(k) the Company submitted for changes made since the device's original March 2020 clearance."

On this news, Outset's stock price fell $6.95 per share, or 34.05%, to close at $13.46 per share on June 14, 2022.

