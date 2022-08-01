SKY ZONE TO BRING ACTIVE PLAY TO PEMBROKE PINES, FL

Multi-Unit Franchisees Open Third Location to Expand Largest Indoor Entertainment Brand's Presence in South Florida

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla., Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, creator of the world's first indoor trampoline park and leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced multi-unit owners Keith McAdams and Rachel Fabricant will open a third Sky Zone park in Pembroke Pines, Florida, in Q4 2023. With existing parks in Doral and Cutler Bay, the local entrepreneurs are excited to bring Sky Zone's signature play experience and exclusive attractions to more Floridians as the company continues its expansion across the United States.

Sky Zone (PRNewswire)

"Owning and operating our two Sky Zone locations exceeded our expectations and we look forward to bringing a new location to South Florida," said Keith McAdams and Rachel Fabricant, Sky Zone franchisees. "Sky Zone is a fantastic investment with a quick path to profitability, and we cannot wait to open our third location. We've developed a strong relationship with our community and know families will love the new park filled with all the latest attractions."

Sky Zone invented the trampoline park industry over a decade ago and has been at the forefront of innovating the active entertainment space ever since. With over 60 attractions, there is something for everyone, including the Toddler Zone perfect for children under the age of six, Air Courts that gives tricks and sports a boost for kids and teens, and thrilling Slick Slides exclusive to Sky Zone that offer an exhilarating free-fall along with a social media-worthy landing. In addition to monthly memberships, Sky Zone offers birthday parties, fundraising events, school field trips, corporate outings, and countless memorable experiences.

"Keith and Rachel are phenomenal franchisees, and we are thrilled they decided to open another Sky Zone location," said Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Park Operations at CircusTrix, the parent company of Sky Zone. "Sky Zone is experiencing an unprecedented surge in franchise interest and growth fueled in part by existing owners seeing first-hand the increasing demand for active entertainment. We look forward to expanding our footprint in South Florida and in multiple other cities across the U.S. in the coming months."

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and to become a franchisee, please visit: https://circustrix.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone was founded in 2004 as the world's first trampoline park and has grown to become the leader in in indoor active entertainment. The award-winning franchise believes in the power of active play to make us healthier, happier, and more creative. Offering unforgettable parties, an exclusive membership program, and gravity-defying, wall-to-wall aerial attractions, Sky Zone encourages everyone to live joyously in the moment. For more information, visit www.skyzone.com.

About CircusTrix:

CircusTrix is the largest developer, operator, and franchisor of indoor active entertainment parks in the world. Known for Sky Zone, the preeminent brand in the industry, along with the DEFY and Rockin' Jump brands, CircusTrix serves over 40 million visitors and members annually. CircusTrix's rapid growth and innovation has created facilities and exclusive attractions that provide active physical fun, facilitate shareable social media posts, and bring thrill and delight to its worldwide fan base. For more information on the company and franchising opportunities, please visit www.circustrix.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sky Zone