Blackbaud Announces 2022 Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Total Revenue Increases 15% Year-Over-Year with First Half 2022 Non-GAAP Organic Recurring Revenue Growth of 6%; Updates Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

"Our financial results for the quarter and through the first half of 2022 paced ahead of our plan," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "We are uniquely positioned as a market leader in our space, and we continue to sharpen our focus on delivering a best-in-class experience for our customers, which is resulting in longer term commitments with future opportunity to deepen these relationships and forge new ones. We continue to monitor the macro environment and remain confident in our core business as well as our ability to execute incremental program initiatives already underway as we look to balance operating discipline with strategic investments to drive sustainable growth and improving profitability."

Second Quarter 2022 Results Compared to Second Quarter 2021 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $264.9 million , up 15.5%, with $252.5 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 16.4%.

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 5.1%.

GAAP income from operations was $0.1 million , inclusive of security incident-related costs, net of insurance of $8 .3 million, with GAAP operating margin of 0.0%, a decrease of 570 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $54.5 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 20.6%, a decrease of 300 basis points.

GAAP net loss was $3.4 million , with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.07 , down $0.21 per share.

Non-GAAP net income was $38.9 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.75 , down $0.07 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $70.6 million , up $4.8 million , with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.6%, an increase of 80 basis points.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $57.3 million , a decrease of $12.5 million .

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $43.9 million , a decrease of $15.1 million , with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 16.6%, a decrease of 910 basis points.

"We had a strong quarter posting double-digit total revenue growth, mid single-digit organic recurring revenue growth and achieved 32% on Rule of 40 at constant currency," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "We remain committed to executing our capital allocation strategy and continued our track record of balancing sustainable revenue growth and strong profitability in the quarter. With the first half behind us, we've updated our full year financial guidance primarily to account for the evolving macroeconomic conditions such as unfavorable foreign exchange rate movement and higher interest rates, as well as other unforeseen items like the continued drag on total revenue from our mix shift away from one-time services revenues and also updated sales projections for EVERFI. Overall, we remain confident that continued execution against our plan for 2022 has us well positioned to continue progressing toward our long-term goal of achieving Rule of 40."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Blackbaud released its 2021 Social Responsibility Report sharing how the company is growing and strengthening the entire social good community, empowering its people, stewarding the environment and expanding responsible business practices.

Blackbaud hosted its annual Developers' Conference—a three-day event that convenes technology enthusiasts, creators and developers of all levels to reimagine nonprofit technology and build a better world.

Kevin Gregoire has been appointed Chief Operating Officer, David Benjamin has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer and Tom Davidson has been appointed Executive Vice President of Corporations. These changes will enable the company to place increased emphasis on product and technology innovation, customer focus and sales productivity. Blackbaud announced strategic organizational updates to its executive leadership team.has been appointed Chief Operating Officer,has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer andhas been appointed Executive Vice President of Corporations. These changes will enable the company to place increased emphasis on product and technology innovation, customer focus and sales productivity.

Deneen DeFiore , vice president and global chief information security officer for United Airlines, has joined its board of directors, bringing more than 20 years of experience in technology and cybersecurity. Blackbaud announced that, vice president and global chief information security officer for United Airlines, has joined its board of directors, bringing more than 20 years of experience in technology and cybersecurity.

Chris Singh as Chief Customer Officer. Singh is the first leader to hold the newly created position at Blackbaud, representing a significant next step in the company's commitment to customers and their end-to-end experience. Blackbaud appointed as Chief Customer Officer. Singh is the first leader to hold the newly created position at Blackbaud, representing a significant next step in the company's commitment to customers and their end-to-end experience.

TrustRadius recognized Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® in its Top Rated 2022 Awards. Raiser's Edge NXT was named a Top Rated solution in the Nonprofit CRM, Donor Management and Nonprofit Fundraising categories.

Blackbaud announced the launch of Prospect Insights—a new software tool within Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT® that enables social good professionals to access actionable, AI-powered insights to drive more major giving.

EVERFI announced that it will deploy new educational content specifically designed to support students in developing tools and strategies to avoid reaching the point of a mental health crisis. This content will be supported by EVERFI's strategic partners: HCA Healthcare, Healthy Blue, Johnson County Mental Health Center and National Football League.

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today revised its 2022 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $1.05 billion to $1.07 billion

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 23.7% to 24.2%

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.43 to $2.63

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $140 million to $150 million

Included in its 2022 full year financial guidance are the following assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be 20%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $34 million to $37 million

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 52 million to 53.5 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be in the range of $60 million to $70 million , including approximately $50 million to $60 million of capitalized software and content development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). For full year 2022, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $15 million to $25 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with the Company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. As of June 30, 2022, Blackbaud has not recorded a loss contingency related to the Security Incident as it is unable to reasonably estimate the possible amount or range of such loss. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's 2022 Second Quarter Conference Call When: August 3, 2022 Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) Live Call: 1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada) Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software and content development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software and content development costs; stock-based compensation; employee severance; acquisition and disposition-related costs; restructuring and other real estate activities; costs, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident; and impairment of capitalized software development costs.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,029 $ 55,146 Restricted cash 449,491 596,616 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $9,764 and $11,155 at June 30,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 149,237 102,726 Customer funds receivable 1,194 977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 98,041 95,506 Total current assets 726,992 850,971 Property and equipment, net 111,865 111,428 Operating lease right-of-use assets 50,036 53,883 Software and content development costs, net 130,329 121,377 Goodwill 1,051,230 1,058,640 Intangible assets, net 664,400 698,052 Other assets 90,670 77,266 Total assets $ 2,825,522 $ 2,971,617 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 36,640 $ 22,067 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 77,411 100,096 Due to customers 449,402 594,273 Debt, current portion 18,154 18,697 Deferred revenue, current portion 412,712 374,499 Total current liabilities 994,319 1,109,632 Debt, net of current portion 921,619 937,483 Deferred tax liability 135,393 148,465 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 3,547 4,247 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 48,542 53,386 Other liabilities 1,628 1,344 Total liabilities 2,105,048 2,254,557 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,

67,755,374 and 66,165,666 shares issued at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 68 66 Additional paid-in capital 1,020,835 968,927 Treasury stock, at cost; 14,731,484 and 14,182,805 shares at June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively (536,511) (500,911) Accumulated other comprehensive income 7,455 6,522 Retained earnings 228,627 242,456 Total stockholders' equity 720,474 717,060 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,825,522 $ 2,971,617





Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021

2022 2021 Revenue









Recurring $ 252,507 $ 216,986

$ 497,173 $ 423,736 One-time services and other 12,420 12,454

24,878 24,895 Total revenue 264,927 229,440

522,051 448,631 Cost of revenue









Cost of recurring 114,487 94,435

226,661 183,300 Cost of one-time services and other 11,120 13,635

22,308 28,155 Total cost of revenue 125,607 108,070

248,969 211,455 Gross profit 139,320 121,370

273,082 237,176 Operating expenses









Sales, marketing and customer success 52,737 45,452

107,953 94,245 Research and development 38,333 30,222

78,285 59,401 General and administrative 47,391 32,008

91,153 62,595 Amortization 805 567

1,616 1,116 Restructuring — 78

— 132 Total operating expenses 139,266 108,327

279,007 217,489 Income (loss) from operations 54 13,043

(5,925) 19,687 Interest expense (8,976) (5,054)

(16,575) (10,168) Other income (expense), net 3,133 487

4,254 (523) (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (5,789) 8,476

(18,246) 8,996 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,367) 1,745

(4,417) 2,429 Net (loss) income $ (3,422) $ 6,731

$ (13,829) $ 6,567 (Loss) earnings per share









Basic $ (0.07) $ 0.14

$ (0.27) $ 0.14 Diluted $ (0.07) $ 0.14

$ (0.27) $ 0.14 Common shares and equivalents outstanding









Basic weighted average shares 51,660,739 47,756,326

51,431,501 47,560,847 Diluted weighted average shares 51,660,739 48,444,874

51,431,501 48,444,658 Other comprehensive (loss) income









Foreign currency translation adjustment (10,398) 1,783

(12,530) 4,294 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net of tax 2,558 345

13,463 4,494 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (7,840) 2,128

933 8,788 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (11,262) $ 8,859

$ (12,896) $ 15,355





Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Six months ended

June 30, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities



Net (loss) income $ (13,829) $ 6,567 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 51,283 40,742 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 3,653 4,418 Stock-based compensation expense 55,714 60,554 Deferred taxes (16,656) 276 Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 1,254 879 Other non-cash adjustments 4,225 155 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of businesses:



Accounts receivable (50,818) (27,134) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,685 (18,162) Trade accounts payable 12,769 2,356 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (8,739) 1,443 Deferred revenue 39,238 27,828 Net cash provided by operating activities 81,779 99,922 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (7,518) (6,128) Capitalized software and content development costs (27,183) (19,862) Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash acquired (19,016) — Net cash used in investing activities (53,717) (25,990) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 113,200 128,300 Payments on debt (129,548) (113,477) Stock issuance costs (557) — Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (35,600) (38,712) Change in due to customers (141,001) (170,061) Change in customer funds receivable (546) (5,014) Purchase of treasury stock — (58,074) Net cash used in financing activities (194,052) (257,038) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (7,252) 992 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (173,242) (182,114) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 651,762 644,969 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 478,520 $ 462,855





The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the

consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated

statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,029 $ 55,146 Restricted cash 449,491 596,616 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 478,520 $ 651,762



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021

2022 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 264,927 $ 229,440

$ 522,051 $ 448,631











GAAP gross profit $ 139,320 $ 121,370

$ 273,082 $ 237,176 GAAP gross margin 52.6 % 52.9 %

52.3 % 52.9 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 3,764 5,237

7,913 10,595 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 12,404 8,880

24,893 18,008 Add: Employee severance 381 15

381 15 Subtotal 16,549 14,132

33,187 28,618 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 155,869 $ 135,502

$ 306,269 $ 265,794 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.8 % 59.1 %

58.7 % 59.2 %











GAAP income (loss) from operations $ 54 $ 13,043

$ (5,925) $ 19,687 GAAP operating margin — % 5.7 %

(1.1) % 4.4 % Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 27,854 30,549

55,714 60,554 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,209 9,447

26,509 19,124 Add: Employee severance 462 451

462 1,442 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(1) 2,292 64

3,249 31 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities — 118

71 7 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2) 8,348 470

15,549 471 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs 2,263 —

2,263 — Subtotal 54,428 41,099

103,817 81,629 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 54,482 $ 54,142

$ 97,892 $ 101,316 Non-GAAP operating margin 20.6 % 23.6 %

18.8 % 22.6 %











GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes $ (5,789) $ 8,476

$ (18,246) $ 8,996 GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,422) $ 6,731

$ (13,829) $ 6,567











Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share 51,660,739 48,444,874

51,431,501 48,444,658 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.07) $ 0.14

$ (0.27) $ 0.14











Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (2,367) 1,745

(4,417) 2,429 Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 54,428 41,099

103,817 81,629 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 48,639 49,575

85,571 90,625 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(3) 9,728 9,915

17,114 18,125 Non-GAAP net income $ 38,911 $ 39,660

$ 68,457 $ 72,500











Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 51,985,530 48,444,874

51,954,151 48,444,658 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.75 $ 0.82

$ 1.32 $ 1.50

(1) Includes a $2.0 million noncash impairment of certain intangible assets held for sale during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. (2) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 of $8.4 million and $17.4 million, respectively, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same periods of $0.1 million and $1.9 million, respectively, and during the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 of $11.7 million and $24.5 million, respectively, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same periods of $11.2 million and $24.0 million, respectively. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. For full year 2022, we currently expect net pre-tax expense of approximately $30 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with our policy, legal fees, are expensed as incurred. For full year 2022, we currently expect net cash outlays of approximately $15 million to $25 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. We have not recorded a liability for a loss contingency related to the Security Incident as of June 30, 2022 because we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible loss or range of loss. (3) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021

2022 2021 GAAP revenue $ 264,927 $ 229,440

$ 522,051 $ 448,631 GAAP revenue growth 15.5 %



16.4 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) — 25,841

— 51,070 Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 264,927 $ 255,281

$ 522,051 $ 499,701 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 3.8 %



4.5 %













Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 264,927 $ 255,281

$ 522,051 $ 499,701 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) 2,906 —

3,817 — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 267,833 $ 255,281

$ 525,868 $ 499,701 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 4.9 %



5.2 %













GAAP recurring revenue $ 252,507 $ 216,986

$ 497,173 $ 423,736 GAAP recurring revenue growth 16.4 %



17.3 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) — 23,157

— 45,945 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 252,507 $ 240,143

$ 497,173 $ 469,681 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 5.1 %



5.9 %



(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

June 30,

Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021

2022 2021 GAAP net (loss) income $ (3,422) $ 6,731

$ (13,829) $ 6,567 Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Interest, net 8,862 4,977

16,338 9,939 Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (2,367) 1,745

(4,417) 2,429 Add: Depreciation 3,585 3,140

7,123 6,351 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,209 9,447

26,509 19,124 Add: Amortization of software and content development costs 9,488 8,119

18,733 16,082 Subtotal 32,777 27,428

64,286 53,925 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 29,355 $ 34,159

$ 50,457 $ 60,492 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 11.1 %



9.7 %













Non-GAAP adjustments:









Add: Stock-based compensation expense 27,854 30,549

55,714 60,554 Add: Employee severance 462 451

462 1,442 Add: Acquisition and disposition-related costs(2) 2,292 64

3,249 31 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities — 118

71 7 Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2) 8,348 470

15,549 471 Add: Impairment of capitalized software development costs 2,263 —

2,263 — Subtotal 41,219 31,652

77,308 62,505 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 70,574 $ 65,811

$ 127,765 $ 122,997 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin 26.6 %



24.5 %













Rule of 40(3) 30.4 %



29.0 %













Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 70,574 65,811

127,765 122,997 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(4) 1,651 (1,726)

2,152 (2,230) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(4) $ 72,225 $ 64,085

$ 129,917 $ 120,767 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 27.0 %



24.7 %













Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(5) 31.9 %



29.9 %



(1) Includes amortization expense related to software and content development costs, and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (2) See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (3) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (4) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO. (5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.



Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Six months ended

June 30, 2022 2021 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 81,779 $ 99,922 Less: purchase of property and equipment (7,518) (6,128) Less: capitalized software and content development costs (27,183) (19,862) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 47,078 $ 73,932 Add: Security Incident-related cash flows, net of insurance 5,164 3,794 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 52,242 $ 77,726

