Clip Named to Fast Company's 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators List

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clip, Mexico's leading digital payment platform, today announced that it was named to Fast Company's 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators list. The company earned the position of number 70 on the list of 100 companies.

(PRNewsfoto/Clip) (PRNewswire)

Each year, Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators list recognizes companies from across the globe who empower employees at all levels to improve processes, create new products, or invent new ways of doing business. Winners are companies with measurable, visible results in their efforts to cultivate internal innovation that creates external impact.

"We are thrilled to be named to this year's list and honored to be recognized as a company that fosters a culture of innovation," said Victor Velazquez Patron, VP of People and Organization Development at Clip. "Clip is a company where ordinary people do extraordinary things, and this recognition from Fast Company is a testament to our rich company culture and strong company leadership."

Clip's spot on the list was determined based upon the company's measurable internal innovation; its investments to encourage and support internal innovation; efforts made to invest in human capital and bolster the innovation infrastructure in key markets; and the steps taken to foster a workplace culture where all employees feel empowered to innovate.

Submissions for the 2022 Best Workplaces for Innovators were individually evaluated by a team of Fast Company editors and reporters. Finalists were then reviewed by a panel of judges comprising editors, business leaders and other innovators, who recommended the winners for the final list.

About Clip:

Clip is the leading commerce and digital payment platform that is empowering businesses in Mexico to interact and transact with its consumers more effectively through innovative technologies, best-in-class customer service, and the ability to accept all payment methods digitally. The company has more than 800 employees with offices in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Salt Lake City, and Buenos Aires. For more information, visit www.clip.mx.

Social Media:

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

Instagram

Contact:

pr@payclip.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Clip