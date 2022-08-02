Curve Health Announces Appointment of Stephen Bruso and Dr. Ling Wong to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curve Health, a technology company that enables bedside care to patients in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) via telemedicine, data analytics, predictive analytics and business intelligence, today announced the addition of Stephen Bruso of Morningside Ventures and Dr. Ling Wong of Lightspeed Venture Partners to its Board of Directors. The additions round out an experienced and accomplished Board that includes Chair & Founder Tim Peck, MD; Charlene Frizzera, former acting administrator for CMS; Tim Brown, Chair of IDEO; and John Levinson of Westway Capital.

"Stephen and Ling have provided invaluable guidance and direction to Curve as we go to scale in nursing homes across the country," Dr. Peck said. "We're thrilled to have them join as Board Members during this important time of growth, their commitment and support will further accelerate the delivery of a better care experience for millions of patients and providers."

Curve Health partners with SNFs to improve patient care and outcomes, increase census, drive higher per patient reimbursement, and ensure SNFs are operating effectively and efficiently. A study by the Western Journal of Emergency Medicine found care provided through the Curve platform reduced SNF patient hospital admissions by 80%.

"Curve Health's solution is purpose built for senior care and thoughtfully constructed to improve the care experience for both patients and nurses" said Bruso. "By delivering on-demand care to the bedside of the patient, I believe that Curve will meaningfully impact quality and outcomes in nursing homes nationwide."

"The Curve team are passionate problem solvers dedicated to serving a vulnerable population," said Dr. Wong. "The Curve technology is best-in-class designed to deliver much needed care."

Curve Health is currently enabling expanded care options for SNFs in New York, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Kansas, while growing into California, North Carolina, Tennessee and Colorado in the coming months, and nationwide thereafter.

About Curve Health:

Curve Health is senior care without walls. Founded in April of 2020 on a platform that's reduced patient transfers from Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNFs) to Emergency Departments by 80%, Curve advances connected senior care by bridging the silos that hinder healthcare delivery today; enabling physicians to remotely care for patients in SNFs, at home, in ambulances or wherever they may be. Curve combines telemedicine, a health information exchange, predictive analytics, and smart billing into a single platform, resulting in higher quality care + significant return on investment while ensuring the most seamless patient experience. To learn more visit: www.curvehealth.com

View original content:

SOURCE Curve Health