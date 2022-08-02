Seoul Tourism Organization to host global "Conscious Travel" contest with participation of UNWTO and sponsorship of Airbnb

Sustainability, A Must for Travel

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seoul Metropolitan Government (hereinafter SMG) and Seoul Tourism Organization (President & CEO Ki-yon Kil, hereinafter STO) announced that the Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest will be supported by Airbnb and UNWTO.

Sustainability, A Must for Travel Seoul Tourism Organization to host global (PRNewswire)

Slated to start from July 21 , the contest is officially realized with the participation of the UNWTO, as it was selected to be included in the Programme of Work 2022, a program realizing the core values of UNWTO.

In addition, global scale contest promotion amid a bolstering of the message of fair travel is in the works under the sponsorship of Airbnb, a company emphasizing the value of "Live Anywhere" while sharing in the idea of Fair Travel

The Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest was created to spread the value of fair travel and to improve the awareness of responsible travel to global citizens. This is in response to the increase in importance and awareness of sustainable travel across the globe following the pandemic.

According to the results of the Economist survey commissioned by Airbnb, on travelers in the APAC region in 2022, 71.8% answered that they believe sustainable travel has become more important due to COVID-19. Furthermore, after the pandemic, the scope of travelers' awareness of sustainable travel evolved to include both economic (46.7%) and social (41.3%) aspects, beyond that of just the environment, which had been the primary focus prior to the pandemic. This new demand for "conscious travel" practices as it pertains to the environment, economy, culture, and other aspects of local communities, is expected to rise.

The Global Fair & Sustainable Travel Contest will be held from July 21 to August 21, and entries can be submitted using either photos, video, or writing through the official website(http://sustainable-travel.biz/)

As there are no restrictions to join the contest, participants from all over the world who had experienced fair and sustainable travel can join this contest, and applications can be submitted not only by individuals, but also by organizations, e.g. institutions, schools, corporations, accommodations, and so on.

Individuals and organizations can register personal works in the form of pictures, video, or writing, having selected one of the three media forms, that captures one's experience that resonates with the topic, " My Fair and Sustainable Travel."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seoul Tourism Organization