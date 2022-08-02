TMYTEK Solution Day 2022 Presents mmWave Solutions for 5G/B5G and SATCOM Applications

TAIPEI, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TMY Technology Inc. (TMYTEK), a mmWave solution provider announces the release of the TMYTEK Solution Day 2022 video today at: https://youtu.be/CwGud87QCQY, focusing on cutting-edge millimeter-wave technologies and paving the way for numerous advanced 5G/B5G, SATCOM, and radar applications. These solutions support mmWave development for education, R&D labs, production testing, and mass deployment for use in smart cities, smart mobility, and IIoT.

The TMYTEK Solution Day 2022 virtual event featured participation from several industry global partners , including Keysight (Taiwan), DuPont MCM, NI, Analog Devices, and Sivers. Academics from the University of Bologna, Foshan University, and National Chung Cheng University, as well as global distributors also took part in showing how TMYTEK solutions support their R&D.

Speaking at the event, TMY Technology Inc. founder and president, Su-Wei Chang identified TMYTEK as a design, materials, manufacturing, and testing one-stop shop solution provider that firmly connects global ecosystem partners and with the best Taiwanese supply chain. Prototyping, manufacturing, and commoditization are the three phases of mmWave evolution. TMYTEK offers pioneering solutions with the best total cost of ownership, reducing CAPEX and OPEX while also shortening time-to-market.

Ethan Lin, co-founder and VP of TMYTEK, pointed out the critical breakthrough solutions to realize the 5G/B5G and SATCOM application including array antenna design testbed, high-power ESA testbed solution, mmWave communication development platform, OTA solutions: from lab to fab and education solutions, and each of them plays the different role from education, R&D, testing and deployment. "In particular, the high-power ESA testbed solution uses a transmission phased array with only 192 elements, as opposed to the original 1,600 elements, to achieve a 78-dBm EIRP Ka-Band ESA.We are excited to unveil revolutionizing mmWave solutions and have faith in offering our customers competitive technologies." For more information, please visit: tmytek.com/solution-day.

About TMYTEK

TMY Technology, Inc. (TMYTEK) is an innovator and a game-changer that delivers the breakthroughs of millimeter-wave solutions in 5G/B5G and satellite communication applications to worldwide clients. As a leading technology developer, TMYTEK enables people's everyday life with better connectivity from our clients' products. By transforming the mmWave RF fronted with innovative devices, inventing ready-to-use beamforming development kit, implementing phased arrays with modern Antenna-in-Package (AiP) technology, and redefining the OTA testing methodology, TMYTEK empowers industrial inventions to market faster. Together with our global partners and allies, we make historical firsts and positively impact society. Find out more from tmytek.com

