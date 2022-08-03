BORGWARNER ANNOUNCES ELECTRIFICATION PROGRESS AND REPORTS SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) today reported second quarter results.

Charging Forward Update:

Based on new business awards and actions announced to date, BorgWarner believes it is already on track to achieve approximately $3.7 billion of electric vehicle revenue by 2025. The Company now expects its 2022 electric vehicle revenue to grow to approximately $850 million , which is more than double what it was in 2021.

BorgWarner announced that the Company has acquired Rhombus Energy Solutions, a provider of charging solutions in the North American market. The Company paid approximately $130 million at closing, and up to $55 million could be paid in the form of contingent payments over the next three years.

BorgWarner has been selected for two additional high-voltage coolant heater programs, one with a global OEM expected to launch in 2023 and the other with an emerging electric vehicle brand in China expected to launch in 2024.

BorgWarner has been awarded a battery system with a European commercial vehicle OEM. This battery system will be utilized in medium-duty commercial vehicles expected to launch in 2024.

2022 Sustainability Report - Charging Forward Together - which focuses on how the Company delivers on its vision of a clean, energy-efficient world and embodies its beliefs of inclusion, integrity, excellence, responsibility and collaboration throughout its operations. BorgWarner issued its- which focuses on how the Company delivers on its vision of a clean, energy-efficient world and embodies its beliefs of inclusion, integrity, excellence, responsibility and collaboration throughout its operations.

Second Quarter Highlights:

U.S. GAAP net sales of $3,759 million , roughly flat compared with second quarter 2021.

U.S. GAAP net earnings of $0.91 per diluted share.

U.S. GAAP operating income of $272 million , or 7.2% of net sales.

Net cash provided by operating activities of $216 million .

Financial Results:

The Company believes the following table is useful in highlighting non-comparable items that impacted its U.S. GAAP net earnings per diluted share. The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects.



Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Earnings per diluted share $ 0.91

$ 1.03

$ 1.74

$ 1.30















Non-comparable items:













Restructuring expense 0.11

0.19

0.17

0.31 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 0.04

0.06

0.13

0.10 Loss (gain) on sale of business —

0.03

(0.08)

0.03 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (0.03)

0.01

0.11

0.88 Loss on debt extinguishment —

0.06

—

0.06 Other, primarily asset write-offs 0.05

—

0.05

— Tax adjustments (0.03)

(0.30)

(0.03)

(0.38)















Adjusted earnings per diluted share $ 1.05

$ 1.08

$ 2.09

$ 2.30

Net sales were $3,759 million for the second quarter 2022, roughly flat compared with $3,758 million for the second quarter 2021. Net earnings for the second quarter 2022 were $216 million, or $0.91 per diluted share, compared with net earnings of $247 million, or $1.03 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings per diluted share for the second quarter 2022 were $1.05, down from adjusted net earnings per diluted share of $1.08 for the second quarter 2021. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2022 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.14) per diluted share. Adjusted net earnings for the second quarter 2021 excluded net non-comparable items of $(0.05) per diluted share. These items are listed in the table above, which is provided by the Company for comparison with other results and the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures. The decrease in adjusted net earnings was primarily due to higher net R&D investment the impacts of production shutdowns in China and net material cost inflation, partially offset by lower income tax expense.

Full Year 2022 Guidance: The Company has affirmed its full year sales, margin and cash flow guidance, while increasing its EPS guidance. Net sales are expected to be in the range of $15.5 billion to $16.0 billion, compared with 2021 sales of $14.8 billion. This implies a year-over-year increase in organic sales of 11% to 14%. The Company expects its weighted light and commercial vehicle markets to increase in the range of approximately 2.5% to 5.0% in 2022. Foreign currencies are expected to result in a year-over-year decrease in sales of approximately $820 million primarily due to the weakening of the Euro, the Korean Won and Chinese Renminbi against the U.S. dollar. The acquisitions of Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business and Rhombus Energy Solutions are expected to increase year-over-year sales by an aggregate of approximately $45 million to $55 million. The divestiture of the Water Valley, Mississippi business will decrease year-over-year sales by approximately $177 million.

Operating margin for the full year is expected to be in the range of 8.4% to 8.8%. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 9.8% to 10.2%. Net earnings are expected to be within a range of $3.40 to $3.80 per diluted share. Excluding the impact of non-comparable items, adjusted net earnings are expected to be within a range of $4.00 to $4.40 per diluted share. Full-year operating cash flow is expected to be in the range of $1,500 million to $1,550 million, while free cash flow is expected to be in the range of $650 million to $750 million.

At 9:00 a.m. ET today, a brief conference call concerning second quarter 2022 results and guidance will be webcast at: https://www.borgwarner.com/investors. Additionally, an earnings call presentation will be available at https://www.borgwarner.com/investors.

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility -- to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as contemplated by the 1995 Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that are based on management's current outlook, expectations, estimates and projections. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "continues," "could," "designed," "effect," "estimates," "evaluates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "guidance," "initiative," "intends," "may," "outlook," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "project," "pursue," "seek," "should," "target," "when," "will," "would," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Further, all statements, other than statements of historical fact contained or incorporated by reference in this press release that we expect or anticipate will or may occur in the future regarding our financial position, business strategy and measures to implement that strategy, including changes to operations, competitive strengths, goals, expansion and growth of our business and operations, plans, references to future success and other such matters, are forward-looking statements. Accounting estimates, such as those described under the heading "Critical Accounting Policies and Estimates" in Item 7 of our most recently-filed Annual Report on Form 10-K ("Form 10-K"), are inherently forward-looking. All forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and the Company's actual results may differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements.

You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed, projected or implied in or by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, include: supply disruptions impacting us or our customers, such as the current shortage of semiconductor chips that has impacted original equipment manufacturer ("OEM") customers and their suppliers, including us; commodities availability and pricing, and an inability to achieve expected levels of success in additional commercial negotiations with customers; competitive challenges from existing and new competitors including OEM customers; the challenges associated with rapidly changing technologies, particularly as relates to electric vehicles, and our ability to innovate in response; uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of impacts of matters associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, including additional production disruptions; the difficulty in forecasting demand for electric vehicles and our electric vehicles revenue growth; potential disruptions in the global economy caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine; the ability to identify targets and consummate acquisitions on acceptable terms; failure to realize the expected benefits of acquisitions on a timely basis including our recent acquisitions of AKASOL AG, Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business, Rhombus Energy Solutions and our 2020 acquisition of Delphi Technologies PLC; the ability to identify appropriate combustion portfolio businesses for disposition and consummate planned dispositions on acceptable terms; the failure to promptly and effectively integrate acquired businesses; the potential for unknown or inestimable liabilities relating to the acquired businesses; our dependence on automotive and truck production, both of which are highly cyclical and subject to disruptions; our reliance on major OEM customers; fluctuations in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates; our dependence on information systems; the uncertainty of the global economic environment and potential for recessionary conditions in regional economies; the outcome of existing or any future legal proceedings, including litigation with respect to various claims; future changes in laws and regulations, including, by way of example, taxes and tariffs, in the countries in which we operate; impacts from any potential future acquisition or disposition transactions; and the other risks noted in reports that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in our most recently-filed Form 10-K and/or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake any obligation to update or announce publicly any updates to or revisions to any of the forward-looking statements in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, circumstances, or assumptions underlying the statements.

BorgWarner Inc.













Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)







(in millions, except per share amounts)













Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 3,759

$ 3,758

$ 7,633

$ 7,767 Cost of sales 3,047

2,996

6,171

6,187 Gross profit 712

762

1,462

1,580 Gross margin 18.9 %

20.3 %

19.2 %

20.3 %















Selling, general and administrative expenses 394

364

782

741 Restructuring expense 27

62

42

92 Other operating expense, net 19

19

14

27 Operating income 272

317

624

720















Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (11)

(16)

(19)

(28) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (11)

4

28

276 Interest expense, net 15

39

30

57 Other postretirement income (9)

(12)

(18)

(23) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 288

302

603

438















Provision for income taxes 57

28

148

70 Net earnings 231

274

455

368















Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 15

27

39

56 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 216

$ 247

$ 416

$ 312















Diluted earnings per share of common stock $ 0.91

$ 1.03

$ 1.74

$ 1.30















Weighted average shares outstanding — diluted 238.0

239.6

238.5

239.0

BorgWarner Inc.













Net Sales by Reporting Segment (Unaudited)*











(in millions)















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Air Management $ 1,790

$ 1,754

$ 3,602

$ 3,647 e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 1,272

1,229

2,546

2,592 Fuel Systems 516

582

1,107

1,173 Aftermarket 312

332

633

634 Inter-segment eliminations (131)

(139)

(255)

(279) Net sales $ 3,759

$ 3,758

$ 7,633

$ 7,767















Segment Adjusted Operating Income (Unaudited)*







(in millions)































Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Air Management $ 235

$ 263

$ 478

$ 569 e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 80

132

184

266 Fuel Systems 44

60

110

117 Aftermarket 51

44

90

80 Segment Adjusted Operating Income 410

499

862

1,032 Corporate, including stock-based compensation 62

78

125

147 Intangible asset amortization expense 27

20

50

40 Restructuring expense 27

62

42

92 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 9

15

32

28 Other non-comparable items 13

—

13

(2) Loss (gain) on sale of business —

7

(24)

7 Equity in affiliates' earnings, net of tax (11)

(16)

(19)

(28) Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities (11)

4

28

276 Interest expense, net 15

39

30

57 Other postretirement income (9)

(12)

(18)

(23) Earnings before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 288

302

603

438 Provision for income taxes 57

28

148

70 Net earnings 231

274

455

368 Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest, net of tax 15

27

39

56 Net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. $ 216

$ 247

$ 416

$ 312



_____________________ * In the first quarter of 2022, the Company announced that the starter and alternator business previously reported in its e-Propulsion & Drivetrain segment will transition to the Aftermarket segment. The Company also announced that the canisters and fuel delivery modules business previously reported in its Air Management segment will transition to the Fuel Systems segment. Both of these transitions were completed during the three months ended June 30, 2022. The reporting segment disclosures have been updated accordingly which included recasting prior period information for the new reporting structure.

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in millions)















June 30,

2022

December 31,

2021 ASSETS





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 1,390

$ 1,844 Receivables, net 3,134

2,898 Inventories, net 1,653

1,534 Prepayments and other current assets 303

321 Total current assets 6,480

6,597







Property, plant and equipment, net 4,151

4,395 Other non-current assets 5,513

5,583 Total assets $ 16,144

$ 16,575







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Notes payable and other short-term debt $ 60

$ 66 Accounts payable 2,298

2,276 Other current liabilities 1,293

1,456 Total current liabilities 3,651

3,798







Long-term debt 4,156

4,261 Other non-current liabilities 1,166

1,254 Total liabilities 8,973

9,313







Total BorgWarner Inc. stockholders' equity 6,889

6,948 Noncontrolling interest 282

314 Total equity 7,171

7,262 Total liabilities and equity $ 16,144

$ 16,575

BorgWarner Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in millions)







Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 OPERATING





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 332

$ 622 INVESTING





Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (331)

(342) Capital expenditures for damage to property, plant and equipment —

(2) Payments for businesses acquired, net of cash acquired (157)

(759) Proceeds from settlement of net investment hedges, net 28

11 Proceeds from (payments for) investments in equity securities 30

(7) Proceeds from the sale of business, net 25

— Proceeds from asset disposals and other, net 17

— Net cash used in investing activities (388)

(1,099)







FINANCING





Net decrease in notes payable —

(6) Additions to debt 2

1,229 Payments for debt issuance costs —

(10) Repayments of debt, including current portion (6)

(671) Payments for purchase of treasury stock (140)

— Payments for stock-based compensation items (17)

(14) Purchase of noncontrolling interest (59)

(33) Dividends paid to BorgWarner stockholders (82)

(81) Dividends paid to noncontrolling stockholders (46)

(5) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (348)

409 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (50)

(14) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (454)

(82) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 1,844

1,650 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,390

$ 1,568







Supplemental Information (Unaudited)





(in millions)







Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 Depreciation and tooling amortization $ 315

$ 350 Intangible asset amortization $ 50

$ 40

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains information about BorgWarner's financial results that is not presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Such non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled to their closest GAAP financial measures below and in the Financial Results table above. The provision of these comparable GAAP financial measures for 2022 is not intended to indicate that BorgWarner is explicitly or implicitly providing projections on those GAAP financial measures, and actual results for such measures are likely to vary from those presented. The reconciliations include all information reasonably available to the Company at the date of this press release and the adjustments that management can reasonably predict.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to management, investors, and banking institutions in their analysis of the Company's business and operating performance. Management also uses this information for operational planning and decision-making purposes.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not and should not be considered a substitute for any GAAP measure. Additionally, because not all companies use identical calculations, the non-GAAP financial measures as presented by BorgWarner may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin

In 2021 and prior, the Company defined adjusted operating income as operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company updated its definition of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin to add back intangible asset amortization expense. For comparability, the 2021 reconciliation below adds back intangible asset amortization expense. The updated definition of adjusted operating income is operating income adjusted to exclude the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, intangible asset amortization expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted operating margin is defined as adjusted operating income divided by net sales.

Adjusted Net Earnings

The Company defines adjusted net earnings as net earnings attributable to BorgWarner Inc. adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, and other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense will continue to be included in adjusted net earnings.

Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share

The Company defines adjusted earnings per diluted share as earnings per diluted share adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring expense, merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, other net expenses, discontinued operations, other gains and losses not reflective of the Company's ongoing operations, and related tax effects. The impact of intangible asset amortization expense continues to be included in adjusted earnings per share.

Free Cash Flow

The Company defines free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures and is useful to both management and investors in evaluating the Company's ability to service and repay its debt.

Organic Net Sales Change

The Company defines organic net sales changes as net sales change year over year excluding the estimated impact of foreign exchange (FX), the 2022 acquisitions of Santroll's light vehicle eMotor business and Rhombus Energy Solutions as well as the 2021 divestiture of the Water Valley, Mississippi business.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 3,759

$ 3,758

$ 7,633

$ 7,767















Operating income $ 272

$ 317

$ 624

$ 720 Operating margin 7.2 %

8.4 %

8.2 %

9.3 %















Non-comparable items:













Intangible asset amortization expense $ 27

$ 20

$ 50

$ 40 Restructuring expense 27

62

42

92 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 9

15

32

28 Other, primarily asset write-offs 13

—

13

(2) Loss (gain) on sale of business —

7

(24)

7 Adjusted operating income $ 348

$ 421

$ 737

$ 885 Adjusted operating margin 9.3 %

11.2 %

9.7 %

11.4 %

Free Cash Flow Reconciliation (Unaudited)















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (in millions) 2022

2021

2022

2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 216

$ 280

$ 332

$ 622 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays (154)

(147)

(331)

(342) Free cash flow $ 62

$ 133

$ 1

$ 280

Second Quarter 2022 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q2 2021

Net Sales

Disposition

Impact

Q2 2021

Pro Forma

Net Sales

FX

Q2 2022

Acquisition

Impact

Organic Net

Sales

Change

Q2 2022

Net Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change % Air Management $ 1,754

$ —

$ 1,754

$ (126)

$ —

$ 162

$ 1,790

9.2 % e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 1,229

(47)

1,182

(58)

1

147

1,272

12.4 % Fuel Systems 582

—

582

(34)

—

(32)

516

(5.5) % Aftermarket 332

—

332

(3)

—

(17)

312

(5.1) % Inter-segment eliminations (139)

—

(139)

—

—

8

(131)

— Total $ 3,758

$ (47)

$ 3,711

$ (221)

$ 1

$ 268

$ 3,759

7.2 %

Year to Date 2022 Organic Net Sales Change (Unaudited)



(in millions) Q2 2021

YTD Net

Sales

YTD

Disposition

Impact

Q2 2021

YTD Pro

Forma Net

Sales

FX

Q2 2022

YTD

Acquisition

Impact

Organic

Net Sales

Change

Q2 2022

YTD Net

Sales

Organic

Net Sales

Change % Air Management $ 3,647

$ —

$ 3,647

$ (196)

$ —

$ 151

$ 3,602

4.1 % e-Propulsion & Drivetrain 2,592

(99)

2,493

(78)

1

130

2,546

5.2 % Fuel Systems 1,173

—

1,173

(44)

—

(22)

1,107

(1.9) % Aftermarket 634

—

634

(16)

—

15

633

2.4 % Inter-segment eliminations (279)

—

(279)

—

—

24

(255)

— Total $ 7,767

$ (99)

$ 7,668

$ (334)

$ 1

$ 298

$ 7,633

3.9 %

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Margin Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2022 Guidance (in millions) Low

High Net sales $ 15,500

$ 16,000







Operating income 1,297

1,407 Operating margin 8.4 %

8.8 %







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense $ 100

$ 100 Intangible asset amortization expense 104

104 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 35

35 Other, primarily asset write-offs 13

13 Gain on sale of business (24)

(24) Adjusted operating income $ 1,525

$ 1,635 Adjusted operating margin 9.8 %

10.2 %

Adjusted Earnings Per Diluted Share Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)







Full-Year 2022 Guidance

Low

High Earnings per Diluted Share $ 3.40

$ 3.80







Non-comparable items:





Restructuring expense 0.40

0.40 Merger, acquisition and divestiture expense, net 0.15

0.15 Unrealized loss on equity securities 0.11

0.11 Other, primarily asset write-offs 0.05

0.05 Gain on sale of business (0.08)

(0.08) Tax adjustments (0.03)

(0.03) Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Share $ 4.00

$ 4.40

Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)











Full-Year 2022 Guidance (in millions)

Low

High Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 1,500

$ 1,550 Capital expenditures, including tooling outlays

(850)

(800) Free cash flow

$ 650

$ 750

Full Year 2022 Organic Net Sales Change Guidance Reconciliation (Unaudited)



(in millions) FY 2021 Net

Sales

Disposition

Impact

FY 2021 Pro

Forma Net

Sales

FX

FY 2022

Acquisition

Impact

Organic Net

Sales

Change

FY 2022 Net

Sales

Organic Net

Sales

Change % Low $ 14,838

$ (177)

$ 14,661

$ (820)

$ 45

$ 1,614

$ 15,500

11.0 % High $ 14,838

$ (177)

$ 14,661

$ (820)

$ 55

$ 2,104

$ 16,000

14.4 %

