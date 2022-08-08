BGI Ranks No. 1 among APAC and China Life Science Corporations for Seven Consecutive Years: 2022 Nature Index Annual Tables Revealed

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BGI has topped the Asia Pacific and China life science corporate institution ranking table for the seventh year running, released in the 2022 Nature Index Annual Tables. With a 19 percent increase in its adjusted share metric, BGI ranked eighth among global life science corporate institutions, which is an improvement over the preceding year's tenth-place result.

The Nature Index is an indicator of institutional research performance. Share — Nature Index's key metric — is a fractional count for an article allocated to an institution, that considers the proportion of authors on the article from that institution.

Among the top ten life science corporate institutions worldwide, there are six institutions from the U.S such as Pfizer, three from Europe such as Roche, with BGI as the only APAC and Chinese institution on this list.

BGI's key research highlights from 2021 include:

BGI was "born global" as they were established on Sept. 9, 1999 by a group of young scientists to participate in the global Human Genome Project and fulfill China's mission of sequencing about 1% of the entire human genome. Since then, BGI's research often involved cooperation with various global institutions.

BGI is currently leading international research projects such as the Ten Thousand Plant Genome Project and Ten Thousand Bird Genome Project to sequence the genomes of 10,000 plants and birds respectively. BGI is also active in clinical research collaboration involving gene tests with high specificity and sensitivity.

About the Nature Index

The Nature Index was first released in November 2005. The metrics of Count and Share used to order Nature Index listings are based on an institution's publication output in 82 natural science journals, selected on reputation by an independent panel of leading scientists in their fields. The Nature Index provides absolute Count and fractional Share counts of article publication at the institutional and national level and, as such, is an indicator of global high-quality research output and collaboration.

About BGI Genomics

BGI Genomics, headquartered in Shenzhen China, is the world's leading provider of genomic sequencing and proteomic services. We enable scientists and researchers to reach their full potential by providing them with fully integrated genomic sequencing, proteomic services, and high-quality solutions across a range of applications. Our services cover more than 100 countries and regions, involving more than 2,300 medical institutions.

