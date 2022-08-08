BRP TRANSFORMS THE BOATING EXPERIENCE WITH ALL-NEW MANITOU, ALUMACRAFT AND QUINTREX MODELS AND THE GROUNDBREAKING ROTAX OUTBOARD ENGINE WITH STEALTH TECHNOLOGY

Introducing a distinctive, holistic design from bow to stern

VALCOURT, QC, Aug. 7, 2022 BRP Inc. (TSX:DOO) (NASDAQ:DOOO) is shaking up the boating industry with fully redesigned Manitou, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats featuring the all-new Rotax Outboard Engine with Stealth Technology. Disappearing under the boat, and engineered not to be seen or felt, this new engine technology is a game-changer. The model year 2023 Manitou, Alumacraft and Quintrex lineups also stand out thanks to their seamless, holistic and daringly innovative design from bow to stern. The result is a truly integrated boat that frees up valuable space for boaters and their families, and that pushes the design to stunning new heights.

"Over the past 4 years, BRP has built an unparalleled value proposition for consumers in the market for a boat," said Karim Donnez, President, Marine Group at BRP. "Today, we are proud to unveil disruptive new Manitou pontoons as well as Alumacraft and Quintrex boats that transform and revolutionize the boating experience. Built upon the brands' respective legacies, and elevated through BRP's unique design approach and stealthy engine technology, these new products are much more distinctive, contemporary and spacious. This is only the first wave of what we have set out to achieve in our Marine business, and we plan to continue pushing technology even further."

The Rotax Outboard Engine: Hidden, Quiet and Efficient

BRP completely rethought, reimagined, and redesigned the engine for its boats. The new Rotax Outboard Engine with Stealth Technology is initially offered in 115 and 150 hp configurations. It delivers the same advantages of a traditional outboard engine — such as price, performance, handling, ease of maintenance, and full trim — with additional benefits: it's hidden, it's quiet and it's efficient.

Partially submerged underwater, hidden under the boat, the engine is smooth and quiet at any speed. It doesn't block the way at the stern and therefore frees up valuable space. The Rotax Outboard Engine is also efficient, allowing for up to 20% improved fuel efficiency compared to traditional outboard engines. What's more, it is the cleanest combustion outboard engine in its class , with a 12% reduction in reportable emissions, and a 98% reduction in carbon monoxide at idle compared to leading outboard engine brands[1].

The new Manitou pontoons and Alumacraft and Quintrex boats have been crafted for an optimal integration of the new Rotax Outboard Engine with Stealth Technology for an unrivalled experience that will wow boaters and their families. Competitively priced within their segments, these new model year 2023 lineups offer incredible value and will be irresistible to any consumer in the market for a boat.

Manitou : Revolutionizing the Pontoon Experience

The new Manitou Cruise (20', 22', and 24') and Explore models (22', 24' and 26') break away from the sea of sameness that has defined the pontoon segment for decades. The innovative design features a bold, modernized, easy to maintain exterior thanks to an aluminum transformation process traditionally only used in the luxury automotive industry. The exterior bow area is also very distinctive, with its new Manitou lighting signature encompassing the navigation lights and providing even more character. The forward-leaning Sport Bimini puts the final touch to create an elevated visual appearance.

The unique interior is also second to none. The helm area has been completely redesigned with ergo-specialists and design experts to convey functionality, simplicity, and modernity. The sleek new MAX Deck platform, that simply doesn't exist on any other pontoon, unlocks 38 square feet of additional usable space meaning more comfort, and more possibilities for recreation at the stern. With flexible layout selections and seating configurations, and a class-leading helm and dash including a Garmin digital dashboard and a Fusion stereo as standard options, captains will take control for the perfect day on the water.

For more information on the new Manitou models, visit manitoupontoonboats.com .

Alumacraft: Delivering the Ultimate Fishing Experience

The new Alumacraft Competitor and Alumacraft Trophy model year 2023 change the name of the game for anglers by offering an eye-catching new look, unparalleled versatility, and more usable space. Boaters will notice the continuous and positive curved gunnel, providing tension in the side view and forming a distinctive and modern new Alumacraft signature. Both models come with new industry-leading injection molded console design, configurable windshield, digital integration, and reengineered bow for anglers to catch all the action happening underwater.

Purposefully built for improved functionality and efficiency, the Competitor and Trophy offer features such as the sleek MAX Deck platform and the clever X-Pods that wrap around the engine to extend the transom for added standing room and water access at the stern. When equipped with the new Rotax Outboard Engine and the MAX Deck, consumers get a very unique side-profile, transom and deck design that provides 25 square feet of additional, uninterrupted space compared to traditional boats. Interior layouts have been meticulously crafted to provide ingenious storage solutions and can be customized with one of three quick-install modules that offer a choice of live-well sizes, seating configurations, and more.

For more information on the new Alumacraft models, visit alumacraft.com .

Quintrex: Providing Exciting New Possibilities for Families in Australia

The iconic Quintrex Freestyler has been completely modernized to revolutionize the boating experience and appeal to a wider base of families in Australia. Building on Quintrex's rich reputation of quality and performance, BRP has designed the new Freestyler X models for those looking for a more recreational aluminum boat. All the functions and features boaters already know, love and expect are still offered, but with added comfort, a unique layout, high-end construction materials, refined interior treatments, and standout new colour schemes.

The new Freestyler X is offered in three configurations with the Rotax Outboard Engine: the 595 version is available with 150 hp, and the new 555 version with 115 hp or 150 hp. The new Stealth Technology of the Rotax engine allows to drastically increase the usable space onboard, and enables the MAX Deck platform which unlocks exciting new possibilities to enjoy recreation activities at the stern. Storage has been optimized throughout to make the entire onboard experience more convenient. Australia's favourite aluminum boat is poised to continue to be at the forefront of innovation and consumers' expectations.

For more information on the new Quintrex lineup, visit quintrex.com.au .

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain information included in this release, including, but not limited to, statements relating to BRP's intention to launch new products, to the effect they will have on consumers' experience, about the Company's current and future business and strategic plans, and other statements that are not historical facts, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian and United States securities laws. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of terminology such as "may", "will", "would", "should", "could", "expects", "forecasts", "plans", "intends", "trends", "indications", "anticipates", "believes", "estimates", "outlook", "predicts", "projects", "likely" or "potential" or the negative or other variations of these words or other comparable words or phrases. Forward looking statements, by their very nature, involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are based on several assumptions, both general and specific. BRP cautions that its assumptions may not materialize and that current economic conditions render such assumptions, although reasonable at the time they were made, subject to greater uncertainty. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results or performance of BRP to be materially different from the outlook or any future results or performance implied by such statements. Further details and descriptions of these and other factors are disclosed in BRP's annual information form dated March 24, 2022.

About BRP

We are a global leader in the world of powersports products, propulsion systems and boats built on 80 years of ingenuity and intensive consumer focus. Our portfolio of industry-leading and distinctive products includes Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo watercraft and pontoons, Can-Am on and off-road vehicles, Alumacraft and Quintrex boats, Manitou pontoons and Rotax marine propulsion systems as well as Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft. We complete our lines of products with a dedicated parts, accessories and apparel portfolio to fully enhance the riding experience. With annual sales of CA$7.6 billion from over 120 countries, our global workforce includes close to 20,000 driven, resourceful people.

[1] Based on BRP internal testing

