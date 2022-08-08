InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Seal Accessory for Paint Cans (TLP-148)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was tired of opening paint cans to find them dried out," said an inventor, from Munising, Mich., "So while resealing an oil-based can of enamel paint, I used my prototype to save the paint sleeve. A month later, I needed to use more of the paint. I removed the liner without getting paint anywhere, and the unused portion was ready. Without the save-your-paint sleeve, I believe the paint would have been unusable."

This patent-pending invention prevents the remaining unused portion of paint in a can from drying out. In doing so, it ensures that the paint remains in a fresh, useable condition. As a result, it helps to prevent paint waste. The invention features a simple design that is easy to position and use so it is ideal for painters, contractors, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it can be easily removed when needed.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-TLP-148, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

